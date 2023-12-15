The number of players on each team's roster is thus one player lower than the previous edition, which was held in Cameroon in 2022, when the roster was allowed to include 28 players.

The Cameroon edition witnessed an increase in the number of players in each team’s roster to 28 players, after the roster included 23 players in the previous editions, due to the Corona pandemic.

CAF explained that only 23 players out of 27 will be allowed to be selected for each team’s roster for each match in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations finals, whose competitions begin on January 13, 2024.

CAF's decision contradicts the decision taken by the European Football Association (UEFA) last October, when it announced at the time a reduction in the number of players in each team's roster for the 2024 European Nations Cup, which begins next June.

In the last edition of the European Championship, which was held in mid-2021, each team’s roster was allowed to include 26 players due to the Corona pandemic, but it was decided to reduce the number to 23 players in the next edition.

The Asian Cup, which begins in Qatar next January, will also witness the participation of 23 players on each team’s roster.

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) had allowed 26 players to be called up for each team’s roster for the 2022 World Cup hosted by Qatar, due to the tournament being held in the middle of the football season.