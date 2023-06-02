Live | #DialogueCAF | Day 2 – 26 CAF Annual Conference

CAF, the development bank of Latin America, closed its 26th annual conference this Friday in Washington, the first in person after the pandemic, with a message of cooperation between the United States and Latin America. “A relationship that benefits the United States and Latin America and the Caribbean is the basis for sustained progress to match the challenges and presidents we face. If they are doing well here, Latin America and the Caribbean are doing well; And if Latin America and the Caribbean are doing well, the United States is also doing well”, CAF Executive Vice President Carolina España pointed out.

The meeting called by CAF, development bank of Latin America, the Inter-American Dialogue and the Organization of American States (OAS), have brought together world leaders including representatives of governments, international organizations and civil society, businessmen, investors, policy makers, analysts and journalists, who have discussed issues such as the pandemic resilience in Latin America and the Caribbean; the economic empowerment of women; and migration and economic growth. The Conference has had the participation of businessmen, academics and authorities from the region, who have debated around five sessions during the two days of the event.

The closure has been carried out by the executive vice president of the CAF because an unforeseen event has prevented its president, Sergio Díaz-Granados, from arriving on time. “We live in highly changing times, times marked by the urgency posed by a series of intersecting dynamics in which the pandemic, armed conflicts, the climate threat, the fight against poverty and the acceleration of technological advances such as artificial intelligence come together. Times that require more than ever the construction of alliances, joint work, dialogue and development of common agendas to mobilize action for progress, well-being and sustainability”, Carolina España pointed out in her intervention.

CAF’s vice-president stressed that although the United States is not a member of the development bank, there are very good relations, the US financial market is vital for its operations, disbursements, and issuances, and the entity’s base currency is the dollar. Carolina España has affirmed that the United States is “a fundamental partner, as a complementary and essential ally” to continue promoting the work of the organization.

The good relationship extends to the organizational level, the relationship with the Department of the Treasury, the Department of State, the Department of Commerce, as well as think tanks, universities, multilateral organizations based in the United States and private companies.

Beyond the relationship with the United States, CAF’s vice president has insisted on the development bank’s potential to increase its size, incorporate more countries and translate that growth into sustainable development for the entire continent. “We are proudly a bank of the region for the region and by the region, an institution that understands the needs of partner countries and builds bridges between public and private actors to provide agile, bold, sustainable and high-impact solutions for the benefit of the communities”, said Spain, which has highlighted its agile governance and its low level of politicization as keys to consolidating itself as “the green bank and the bank of social and economic reactivation in Latin America and the Caribbean, a global Bank of the South with capacity to mark development and promote the fulfillment of goals in terms of sustainable development”.

According to Spain, the ninth Summit of the Americas, held in June of last year in Los Angeles, marked the beginning of a new era for joint work in the hemisphere. The commitments emanating from the summit, added to the Los Angeles immigration declaration, make it possible to address the issues that interest the United States in its relationship with the region and are in line with the results and transformations that CAF has been promoting: health, resilience, digital transformation, a just transition towards clean, sustainable and renewable energy and work for democratic governance.

