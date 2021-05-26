Cairo (dpa)

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) set next June 18 as the date for the first leg match between Tunisia’s Esperance and Egypt’s Al-Ahly in the semi-finals of the African Champions League.

“CAF” stated on its official website today, Wednesday, that the first-leg match between Esperance and Al-Ahly will be held in Tunisia on June 18th, while the return match will be held on the 25th of the same month.

“CAF” added that Moroccan Wydad Casablanca will host the South African Kaizer Chiefs team in the first leg of the semi-final on June 18, while the return match will be held in South Africa on the 25th of the same month.

Al-Ahly qualified for the semi-finals of the competition, after defeating South Africa’s Sun Downs 1/3 with the aggregate of the two matches, while Tunisia’s Esperance reached the same role, outperforming Algeria’s Belouizdad youth, by penalty kicks 3/2 after the two teams tied in the aggregate of the first-and-second matches with a score of 2/2 .

On the other hand, Moroccan Wydad reached the final round of the tournament, after defeating MCA 2/1 with the aggregate of the two matches, while Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa reached the same round by beating Simba of Tanzania 4/3.