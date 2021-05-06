Cairo (dpa)

The Confederation of African Football has set the dates for the quarter-finals of the Champions League, with the first leg to be held on Friday and Saturday 14 and 15 May.

The teams that qualified for the Champions League quarter-finals are Mouloudia Algeria, Wydad Morocco, JSB Belouizdad of Algeria, Esperance of Tunisia, Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa, Simba of Tanzania, Al-Ahly of Egypt and Sun Downs of South Africa.

The “CAF” statement explained: The match between MCA and Wydad Casablanca of Morocco will be held on Friday May 14th in Algeria, while the matches of JSB Belouizdad, Esperance in Algeria, Kaizer Chiefs and Simba will be held in Johannesburg, Al-Ahly and Sun Downs in Cairo on Saturday, May 15th.

He explained: The four return matches will take place on May 22nd between Wydad and Mouloudia in Algeria in Morocco, Esperance and JSB Belouizdad in Tunisia, Simba, Kaizer Chiefs in Tanzania, Sun Downs and Al-Ahly in South Africa.