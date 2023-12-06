EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global information contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

CAF-development bank of Latin America and the Caribbean announced this Wednesday in Dubai during the celebration of the Climate Change Summit (COP28) an investment of 2,000 million dollars until 2030 for the protection of a “sustainable, inclusive, equitable and climate resilient.”

According to a CAF statement, the funds will be used to strengthen the management of protected areas and their connectivity for the conservation of biodiversity, promote the bioeconomy and sustainable, inclusive, resilient and regenerative tourism, promote resilient, low-carbon Amazonian cities and inclusive, improve the living conditions of Amazonian residents, and work actively with the Green Coalition of Development Banks for the Amazon to achieve continuous and sustainable financing in the region.

“The Amazon is a global public good, and it is our responsibility to take actions to protect and enhance it at a social, environmental and economic level,” said Alicia Montalvo, manager of Climate Action and Positive Biodiversity at CAF. “We are doing our part to consolidate the Amazon as a strategic ecosystem that provides global solutions to climate change, both at the level of preservation, adaptation and resilience. To do this, we need to generate agreements and consensus with the governments of countries, local communities, international organizations, financial institutions and social actors.”

With its 7.7 million kilometers of forests and riparian ecosystems, the Amazon is the largest tropical forest in the world. It retains 20% of the total carbon contained in terrestrial vegetation globally and is home to 25% of terrestrial species. However, there are multiple threats that threaten it, such as deforestation and forest fires. A report published last week by the NGO Fórum Brasileiro de Segurança Pública also warned that the growing presence of criminal groups in this territory since 2016 and its effects pose a threat to the fight against climate change.