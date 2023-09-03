Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/03/2023 – 1:49 pm

The main ideologue of the Bolsonarist right, Olavo de Carvalho, died in January 2022 and left his heirs a debt of R$ 2.9 million to be paid to Caetano Veloso. But only now have the Bahian singer’s lawyers been able to notify those responsible for the Olavista estate,

According to Ancelmo Gois’ blog, in O Globo, the representatives of the assets left by the “guru” are his widow, Roxane, and one of his daughters, Leilah Maria. They were found in Santa Catarina and officially notified of the debt, which put the collection in progress that had been suspended in April 2022 by the 50th Civil Court of Rio de Janeiro.

Heloísa de Carvalho, also daughter of Olavo, manifested herself on social networks. “Olavo passed away owing more than 3 million compensation to Caetano Veloso, his relatives who own the property and copyright, will have to be accountable to the courts, and if they took $ wrongly, they can respond to the lawsuit. crime, it is not my case, + the widow will have to explain herself”.

Heloísa had a troubled relationship with her father and on several occasions she confronted his opinions. She was a member of the PT and even said that if she received any money after Olavo’s death, she would donate it to Lula’s campaign. But she stated that the “guru” could not leave a significant amount to the children (there are 8 in total), as he owed “millions in compensation”.