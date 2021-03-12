On March 12, live on Canal Plus, the Caesar evening, rewarding the best films of a year marked by five months of theatrical closure, will bring together the great family of French cinema. On sketches written by Blanche Gardin and Laurent Laffite, the mistress of ceremonies, Marina Foïs, is responsible for bringing her pep and humor to an empty Olympia. A year after Adèle Haenel’s coup, things have changed. “But the road is long,” warns Sandrine Brauer, producer and co-president of the 50/50 collective, created to develop the DNA of a French seventh art that is too masculine and monochrome.

The Academy of Caesars has shown the way by establishing absolute parity in its bodies. The controversial producer Alain Terzian has left the presidency to the duo Véronique Cayla-Éric Toledano. But, if the operation advocated by the former director of Arte and the CNC and the co-director of “Intouchables” appears more horizontal, there is, on the other hand, nothing new under the sun for the appointments. In the queen categories, it’s dull plain for women. “Antoinette in the Cévennes”, by Caroline Vignal, is the female exception for best film, while Maïwenn faces four men for best director. One out of five ? The same proportion as films directed by women will retort the grumpy …

Nevertheless, the denial is receding. “It’s not as if things were settled, but France Televisions measure that it can no longer accept that 88% of audiovisual works are made by men,” says Sandrine Brauer. The channel has set itself the goal of achieving a share of 30% female directors. Not always good students, film festivals also modify their software. Cannes was the first signatory, in 2018, of a charter in favor of parity, pledging to gender its statistics and ultimately achieve a parity management. They are now 156 to have followed suit.

Today, to qualify for selective and automatic aid from the CNC (National Center for Cinema and Animated Image), a producer must undergo training against gender-based and sexual violence. A necessity and a paradox with the indictment for sexual assault and attempted rape of the president of the CNC, Dominique Boutonnat. Twelve organizations have also solemnly asked the Head of State to temporarily withdraw, on February 26, so as not to weaken this institution.

A fight to be led by men too

What about the shoots? “Each film is a prototype. A producer has a lot of responsibilities on his back. The white paper (a sort of collective 50/50 toolbox – Editor’s note) makes it possible not to feel alone and helpless in cases of violence or sexual harassment, ”explains Sandrine Brauer.

However, there are major players missing in this fight. Because men are still reluctant to occupy the leading roles. “It is not a problem for women, but that of the society in which we want to live. We have become accustomed to a prevalence for the famous 60-year-old white men, ”deplores Sandrine Brauer. Before adding: “The aim is not to bring them down, but to have a more egalitarian representation. I don’t see why women would carry this fight alone. The foundations are now solid. It remains to be seen whether these Caesars will serve as loudspeakers for an inclusive and plural cinema.