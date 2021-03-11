A theater in the Olympia with almost no audience, a selection of films necessarily reduced by the cinema closings in the spring and winter of 2020. The academy undoubtedly dreamed of a better context to launch its 46th night of the Caesars, this Friday March 12. The ceremony, presented by actress Marina Foïs, is to inaugurate the “next world” for the institution. After the césar for best director for Roman Polanski. After the cold anger of Adèle Haenel who “Rises and breaks”. After Aïssa Maïga’s plea for more diversity. After the collective resignation of the board of directors in the face of the controversy, the following February 13.

The academy gets a makeover

2020 was a painful passage for a ceremony under fire from critics and loss of audience on Canal Plus. The academy has learned the lessons, at least has had a facelift. Exit the old management and in particular Alain Terzian, former boss of the Association for the Promotion of Cinema (APC), which manages the Caesars. At 71, the producer, criticized internally for his autocratic and often opaque management of nominations, was the symbol of the old guard, insensitive to the aspirations of the time. Diversity and parity “Were the sticking point last year with Alain Terzian, confirms Élisabeth Tanner. In a way, it represented a cinema from before, very institutional. This is what he was criticized for, I am only explaining. “ The agent of actors, member of the collective 50/50, which promotes equality between men and women in cinema, has been appointed secretary general of the academy. She is part of the new board of directors, with equal representation, with Véronique Cayla, former boss of Arte, as president, and director Éric Toledano as vice-president. (Untouchables).

Abolition of the status of “full member”

First project of the new team: reforming the institution, starting with the Academy of the APC. Its 4,959 members vote for the different categories and elect the general assembly, which in turn elects the board of directors. “It is a decision that we took very quickly: to try to enlarge the college of voters, says Elisabeth Tanner. This is what brought back youth, diversity and parity since there were more women than men among the new entrants. ” In November, the status of “ex officio member” at the general assembly is also abolished. This provided that certain historical members, crowned with prestigious awards such as an Oscar or a gold palm, could sit without going through the vote of peers. Result: Roman Polanski, indebted in fact, still sat.

Le Splendid rather than Catherine Deneuve

So here he is, with seventeen other ex-members by right including Alain Terzian, excluded from the assembly, failing the academy. The APC is now very careful about the messages it sends, especially for this expected ceremony at the turn. Latest example: the award of an honorary Caesar to Catherine Deneuve, considered by the new management then abandoned after an internal outcry. Give a prize to a signatory of the forum who had defended, in the middle of #MeToo, the “Freedom to annoy” women would have looked bad. It is the troupe of Splendid who will finally receive this honorary award.

False good ideas

Among the other notable changes that will directly impact the ceremony, the rule prohibiting being awarded a double César award for best film and best director has been removed. She had been questioned last year because supposedly at the origin of the Caesar of Roman Polanski, awarded “by default” while the statuette should have fallen to Ladj Ly. But the director of was already honored in the best film category.

Among the false good ideas of Alain Terzian, the public Caesar has also been abandoned after two short years of existence. Supposed to better take into account the opinion of the general public and the box office, it had been reformed in 2020 to avoid attributing it to What have we done to the good Lord?, successful comedy but with sexist and racist overtones.

The account is not there

Despite these reforms which go in the direction of an update of the academy, it is still early to cry out for revolution. A single woman nominated for the best film out of five candidates (Caroline Vignal), only one for the best director (Maïwenn), a single documentary filmmaker (Mariana Otero), no director of photography… We could identify the gaps and thus measure the path that it remains to be covered in order to permanently shake up the French cinematographic landscape. The Caesars certainly do not have to bear all the responsibility. The 2021 selection basically remains the reflection of last year: that is to say that of a still very masculine cinema.