In Italy caesareans are still “too many” but they are decreasing. To continue thus ensuring safety, the Italian Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics (SIGO) requests an organizational review of the birth path

(Cedap data, Birth assistance certificates, relating to 2021). Still too many, considering that already in 1995 the World Health Organization indicated the limit of 10-15% to maximize the benefits while minimizing the risks of a caesarean section and thus protect the health and safety of mother and baby. Now, the report of the National Outcome Program (PNE) 2022, which photographs the situation in 2021, confirms the improvement underway since the early 2000s, when the average number of cesareans for the first birth was around 40%, albeit “spot leopard”, due to the greater use of intervention in the South of the country (with peaks of up to 60%) and in accredited private structures. A gap which, finding no justification from an epidemiological point of view, signaled a risk of inappropriateness, if not actual abuse in the realities with the highest rates. To counter these critical issues, the WHO recommendations have been accompanied by the objectives contained in Ministerial Decree 70 of 2015 in order to correct the national trend: a maximum caesarean ceiling of 25% for hospitals with more than a thousand births per year and 15% for hospitals below a thousand. Thus, thanks to the appeals of the scientific and public health authorities and the commitment of health professionals, the virtuous trend of decreasing caesarean sections has continued to date and birth centers continue in their “timid” march towards the goals set by the decree. But something is undeniably changing enough to highlight the flaws in the system.

. This is why, in determining the choice of intervention, many factors now come into play, in addition to the eminently medical ones, which involve managerial, organizational, health policy and, last but not least, cultural and psychosocial aspects. In this context, already last year the note sent to the Ministry of Health by Italian Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics (SIGO) by voice of his p

resident Nicola Colacurci noted that, due to the tendential increase in medical indications for induction of labor at 39-40 weeks (which in 30% of cases could lead to surgery) and primary cesarean sections, compliance with the thresholds established in the State-Regions agreement it has become difficult in most of the birth points. Therefore, to avoid the risk of default by numerous healthcare companies and bridge the gap between theory and practice, the parameter review, correcting the thresholds upwards to at least 20 and 30% respectively for first and second level structures. This is a suggestion that takes into account the continuing difficulties in applying the "Hub&Spoke" model, which provides for the concentration of complex cases in reference centers with greater expertise, reserving physiology for satellite centres. An organizational criterion that should also apply with a view to limiting caesarean sections, for example by avoiding, in the absence of contraindications, re-caesarean sections (which have a greater impact on the rate rise) thanks to the trial labor performed in contexts of excellence and evaluating the feasibility of turning maneuvers in cases of breech presentation of the fetus.

The priorities according to the SIGO President: safety and appropriateness «Today there pregnancy is perceived more and more as a precious event, often unique in the life of future parents and often conquered at the price of great expectations and sacrifices. A state of mind that feeds aexpectation of safety and appropriateness of perinatal care, which require specialized skills, new generation technologies for monitoring maternal-fetal well-being and reinforcement of the workforce with adequate personnel in terms of number and qualifications. Only in this way is it possible to accept the appeal of the institutions to contain the number of caesareans and face the significant increase in medico-legal disputes in the obstetric-neonatal field», explains Professor Nicola Colacurci, who continues: «At the parameter review for cesarean deliveries in first and second level hospitals, a rethinking of tariff refunds, which takes into account the evolution of the birth path in the years that have now passed since the signing of the State-Regions agreement at the end of 2010». In fact, the articulation of the system in first and second level hospitals does not really appear to respond to a network organization according to the Hub&Spoke scheme: «There is rarely continuity of care with a real transmission of data and a continuous flow of patients between the centers that should manage treatments and interventions of different complexity», notes the SIGO President. «Furthermore, to guarantee the safety of the mother, even a first-level birth center should equip itself with organisation, equipment and skills equal to those of a second-level centre, in order to deal with maternal emergencies and, in particular, thepostpartum hemorrhage, which can occur in every birth, and represents the major cause of maternal death. Conversely, a second-level hospital must take charge of the management of high-risk pregnancies which, in addition to assuming responsibility, involve an increase in unrecognized costs because, in the face of long hospitalizations and intensive check-ups which allow in the neonatal intensive care, they are paid exclusively on the delivery". Safety, therefore, is a priority that must be guaranteed according to SIGO also by arranging adequate organizational structures thanks to effective health policies.

The numbers of the cesarean: lights and shadows In the last few years, the frequency of primary cesarean section (i.e. first birth) it has shrunk, rising from an average of 24% in 2015 to 21% in 2021 without significant pandemic-related interference. But the use of surgical delivery remains high in structures with fewer than 500 deliveries a year (which was foreseen to be closed in the 2010 State-Regions Agreement) and there is still marked North-South variability and within the regions themselves. A picture which, as the PNE report points out, demonstrates a tendency to underestimate the benefits and risks associated with the different delivery methods and little attention to the verification of clinical indications. For contain the need for a caesarean sectiontherefore, means, resources, multi-specialist skills and experience in the field are needed, preferably gained on a wide range of cases and supported by an effective connection with the territorial services. This is why compliance with current standards certainly cannot be taken for granted in all birth centers, which represent a very varied constellation internally, as noted in the note from SIGO to the Ministry of Health which set up a technical table in June for revision of the hospital care regulation (DM 70 of 2015).

And it is no coincidence that a large part (70%) of the centers with the largest volumes of activity are compliant and, therefore, prepared to express a potentially higher level of intensity of care, against the meager 14% of the realities below share a thousand. Compared to 2020, however, both second and first level hospitals in line with the parameters increased slightly (they were respectively 62.8% and 10.1%). No progress, however, in the range under 500 births which achieves the highest rates of recourse to the scalpel. The 2021 Report published by the Ministry of Health with the monitoring of the Essential Levels of Assistance according to the new guarantee system also highlights a similar picture of stalemate: if in structures under a thousand deliveries the proportion of primary caesareans remains stable compared to the previous year, there is an improvement, sometimes slight, in 11 regions exclusively in the structures above one thousand.