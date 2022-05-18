Munir Rahouma (Dubai)

The Brazilian Yuri Cesar, Al-Ahly youth player, grabbed the spotlight, just 13 minutes after he participated as a substitute in the “24th round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, when he scored the winning goal for the “Al Fursan” team, and entered “Al Knight” in the “dark tunnel” at the bottom of the standings table. .

The latest goal scored by Cesar earthquake in the conflict area to avoid relegation, after Al Dhafra was directly involved in the danger of the “red areas”, and gave hope to Arabism to survive, to shuffle the cards at the bottom of the table, ignite the race for survival, and increase the excitement and suspense in the remaining two rounds of Douri’s age.

This season, Cesar participated in 14 games, scored two goals, started in 8 matches, and participated as a reserve in seven meetings.

Since joining the ranks of Al-Ahly youth last season, and playing four games, Cesar has shown great technical capabilities, which made him gain the confidence of the technical staff, and he became one of the elements that received special attention, as he played so far 569 minutes, which heralds a promising career for this striker with « Knights» in the rest of the journey.

It is noteworthy that Yuri Cesar, 21, from Flamengo, Brazil, for $6 million, with a contract that extends to 2026. In his first season, he won four titles, three of which were with the first team, namely the Super Cup, the President’s Cup, and the Arabian Gulf Cup. In addition to the league title with the under-21 team.