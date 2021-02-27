A computer hacker has allegedly stolen 6,000 euros from the CAEB Restaurant Association.

The scam was discovered on Thursday, when a law firm that deals with aid for those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic contacted CAEB to inform them that it had not been paid its 6,000 euro fee.

CAEB insisted that the payment had been made 10 days earlier and provided the lawyers with a copy of the transfer. But apparently a letter from the lawyers had been copied and the account number changed so that the money was transferred to a different bank account.

So far there is no evidence that any other money has been stolen and CAEB President Alfonso Robledo, has filed a complain with the National Police and handed over all the necessary paperwork.

The Computer Crimes Group is trying to trace the alleged hackers, but it’s unlikely that they will be able to recover the money.

Cybercrime investigators have confirmed that the CAEB money was deposited in a Spanish bank, but the alleged hackers managed to empty the account before it could be frozen.

An investigation has been launched to determine who opened the account.