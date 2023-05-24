Text that gives 4 more years to the exemption of 17 sectors was removed from the agenda at the request of Jaques Wagner

The CAE (Economic Affairs Commission) postponed the vote on the PL (bill) until next week. 334 of 2023which extends for 4 years the payroll exemption for 17 sectors of the economy.

The matter was on the agenda for this Tuesday (23.May.2023), but was withdrawn after a request for a view (more time to analyze) by the leader of the Government, senator Jaques Wagner (PT-BA).

PL 334 of 2023 extends until the end of 2027 the validity of the law 12,546, of 2011. The norm exempts the payroll until the end of this year. Payroll exemption is a mechanism that allows companies in the benefited sectors to pay rates of 1% to 4.5% on gross revenue, instead of 20% on the payroll.

Senator’s text Efraim Filho (União-PB), received a replacement from the rapporteur, senator angelo colonel (PSB-BA). To compensate for the extension, the bill extends, for the same period, the 1% increase in the Cofins (Contribution for the Financing of Social Security)-Import rate. According to law 12,546, of 2011, the change is valid only until December.

The areas covered by the measure are:

confection and clothing;

footwear;

construction;

call center;

communication;

construction companies and infrastructure works;

leather;

manufacture of vehicles and bodies;

machines and equipment;

animal protein;

textile;

IT (information technology);

ICT (communication technology);

integrated circuit design;

subway-railway passenger transport;

collective road transport; It is

road freight transport.

For Senator Efraim, it is necessary to maintain the exemption in view of the scenario of inflation and high interest rates and the uncertainties of the world economy. According to him, the measure “complies with the constitutional principle of seeking full employment”.

The parliamentarian also said that the exemption does not affect the spending ceiling, so it does not result in less social investments.

Counties

In the report, Senator Angelo Coronel maintained the text proposed by Efraim Filho and added an article that creates a new tax exemption aimed at municipalities.

According to the substitute, municipalities with a population of less than 142,600 inhabitants would have the social security contribution rate on the payroll reduced from 20% to 8%.

According to the senator, the measure could benefit 3,000 municipalities, which account for 40% of the Brazilian population. Coronel said that there will be no impact on the government, because, although the Union fails to collect about R$ 9 billion per year, the amount will reinforce the accounts of small municipalities and ensure the provision of better services to citizens.

According to Jaques Wagner, members of the government support the approval of PL 334 of 2023. However, according to him, it is necessary to “round text” before sending it to the Chamber of Deputies.

“The government has already publicly expressed its favour, through one or more ministers. But there was no unity in the government in this regard.”he said.

During the meeting on Tuesday (May 23), parliamentarians defended the approval of the project. For senator Margareth Buzetti (PSD-MT), the extension of the exemption “is much expected by job-generating entrepreneurs”.

for the senator great malta (PL-ES), the PL 334 of 2023 “There is light at the end of the tunnel”.

“We wanted to kill this one today, but we’re going to kill it next week. But entrepreneurs will win. Employment will be maintained. Anyone who talks about employment cannot be against such a proposal. Whoever talks about worker wanted this to be voted on faster than immediately”he said.

Entrepreneur Code

The CAE also postponed the vote on the PL 4783 of 2020, which creates the CDC (Entrepreneur Defense Code). Senators approved a request for a public hearing suggested by Senator Jaques Wagner to discuss the matter.

The proposal aims to reduce State interference in the economy and give more freedom to companies. The rapporteur, senator Alan Rick (União-AC), presented a favorable opinion on the project of the Chamber of Deputies.

With information from Senate Agency