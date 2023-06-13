Estadão Contenti

06/13/2023 – 12:04

The Economic Affairs Committee (CAE) of the Senate approved this Tuesday, 13, the holding of a public hearing on the new tax rule. There were three requests for a hearing, but an agreement was reached by the leader of the government in the Senate, Jaques Wagner (PT-BA).

The agreement was not formalized as a request, the vote was on Wagner’s speech.

According to him, a hearing will be held next Tuesday, June 20. The vote on the project could follow. If there is a request for a view, according to the government leader, it would be possible to hold the vote the next day.

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), has said that he wants to conclude the analysis of the project by the Senate still in June. The rapporteur, Omar Aziz, seemed to be in more of a hurry than his committee colleagues. He didn’t want any audiences to be promoted.

“My point of order is that there is no audience. I already explained here that it is for English to see. Is someone going to change their minds because they’re going to talk here? They don’t even participate,” declared Aziz.

Those invited to the hearing must be chosen from among the names indicated in the three applications. 24 possible participants were listed, including former presidents José Sarney (MDB) and Michel Temer (MDB) and the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB).























