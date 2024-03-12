Commission wants Jean Paul Prates to speak about alleged government interference in the company; he is not obliged to attend

The CAE (Economic Affairs Committee) of the Senate approved this Tuesday (12 March 2024) a request for an invitation for the president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, to speak about alleged interference by the Lula government in the state-owned company. The vote was symbolic – when there is no nominal vote recorded. There was no resistance to the request from government officials.

As this is an invitation, Prates is not obliged to attend. The date for the hearing was not set by the commission.

The invitation proposed by the senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) takes place shortly after the Petrobras Board of Directors decided to prohibit the payment of extraordinary dividends to shareholders.

After the state-owned company's decision last week, Petrobras lost R$55.3 billion in market value in 1 day.

UNDERSTAND DIVIDENDS DISTRIBUTION

On Thursday (7th March), the Petrobras Board approved the proposal to forward to the AGO (Ordinary General Assembly), which will be held on April 25th, a distribution of dividends equivalent to R$ 14.2 billion, that is, the minimum provided for in your policy.

Another R$43 billion will be retained in a statutory reserve, a mechanism created in 2023 with the approval of a new statute of the state-owned company. The reserve, according to the current rule, separates resources for the payment of future dividends, and can also be used to buy back shares, absorb losses and incorporate into the share capital.

However, there is fear in the market that the Lula government will introduce a new change to allow this reserve to be used to expand investments.

According to the investigation of the Power360, the board of the largest Brazilian company was divided regarding the distribution of extra profits to shareholders. Guided by Lula, government advisors defended the retention of extraordinary dividends, while minority shareholders voted in favor of the proceeds.

Prates said he tried to find a middle ground, dividing the R$43 billion half and half:

half would be used to pay extraordinary dividends;

half would go to the reserve.

However, government advisors, appointed by the Ministry of Mines Energy and the Civil House, were against it.

