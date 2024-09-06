Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/05/2024 – 22:05

The chairman of the Senate Economic Affairs Committee (CAE), Vanderlan Cardoso (PSD-GO), scheduled the hearing of the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Director, Gabriel Galípolo, for the morning of October 8, right after the first round of municipal elections. The decision, according to the office of the chairman of the CAE, was made after conversations with other senators. Galípolo was nominated by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to head the Central Bank and now needs to be approved by the members of parliament.

Vanderlan also appointed Senator Jaques Wagner (PT-BA) as rapporteur for Galípolo’s nomination. The director already underwent a hearing last year, when his name was chosen by the Chief Executive to take over the position he currently holds. The term of office of the president of the Central Bank begins in January of next year.

Yesterday, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), signaled that Galípolo’s nomination would be voted on in the plenary session of the House on October 8. Three other nominations – all for directors – still need to be made by Lula for the BC this year.