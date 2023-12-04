Interim President of the House, Rodrigo Cunha, states that the commission will have “speed” to vote on the proposal at the “next meeting”

The interim president of the Senate, Rodrigo Cunha (Podemos-AL), said this Monday (Dec 4, 2023) that the CAE (Economic Affairs Commission) should vote “at the next meeting” the loan authorized by the federal government of US$40 million for Maceió. On Tuesday (Dec 5), it is scheduled voting of the collegiate.

Cunha is the rapporteur of the loan request. According to the senator, the vice-president of the Republic, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), forwarded the proposal to the Senate on Friday (1st.Dec) to contain the social and economic damage caused by the sinking of the Braskem mine in the capital of Alagoas. For the measurethe resources will come from Fonplata (Financial Fund for the Development of the Prata Basin).

“This vote should take place at the next CAE meeting. I am sure that, even at this moment, it will be much faster and that we can make the municipality [Maceió] be able to rescue the infrastructure and rebuild a large part of the city”, Cunha told journalists. He was accompanied by the mayor of Maceió, João Henrique Caldasthe JHC (PL).

If approved by the CAE, the loan request must still go through the plenary of the Upper House.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

On Wednesday (Nov 29), Maceió City Hall declared a state of emergency in the city for 180 days. The cause is the imminent risk of collapse of a Braskem mine, located in the Mundaú lagoon region, in the Mutange neighborhood. The following day, the risk map was expanded and, as a result, residents of the Bom Parto region were included in the relocation program.

According to the State government, the mines are caves opened by the extraction of rock salt during decades of mining, but which were being closed since the SGB (Brazilian Geological Service) confirmed that the activity carried out by Braskem caused the geological phenomenon in the region.

The governor of Alagoas, Paulo Dantas (MDB), created a crisis office to monitor the situation and possible collapses. If the scenario is confirmed, large craters could form in the affected areas.

Dantas criticized Braskem’s relationship with Maceió City Hall. He stated that the agreement reached between them is harming the population of the affected regions.

The government reported that monitoring in the region was reinforced after 5 earthquakes recorded in November alone. According to the general coordinator of the State’s Civil Defense, Colonel Moisés Melo, a rupture could cause a cascade effect on other mines.

“We don’t know the intensity, but it’s certain that a large part of the city will feel it. And we have other problems. If there is a disruption in this region, we could have several services affected, such as the water supply in part of the city and also the energy and gas supply. Certainly, the entire capital will feel the tremors if these chain caves rupture.”he said.

This report was produced by journalism intern Maria Laura Giuliani under the supervision of assistant editor Isadora Albernaz