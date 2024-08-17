The “Kawader” platform of the Human Resources Department in Ajman has provided a number of jobs for citizens in five government and private entities, in an effort to employ young people and support national cadres in the public and private sectors.

The Department of Finance in Ajman has offered three positions, including a full-time “Senior Database Administrator” with no previous experience, who will specialize in planning and designing databases according to the needs of financial systems and strategic directions, implementing an effective monitoring system to follow up on the use of systems, with a focus on analyzing usage patterns and unusual behaviors, studying the technologies used and ensuring their compatibility with the requirements of electronic application projects, in addition to planning for future needs and expanding the infrastructure to ensure the sustainability of the systems.

The second job in the department was “Senior Information Systems Developer”, with four years of experience. The job duties include studying and assisting users in defining their technical needs and translating them into systems, programs, reports, etc. to automate their daily work electronically, designing, testing, and maintaining systems, writing the texts and software modules necessary to develop these systems, installing and preparing systems and programs for users, providing technical support, training, and training materials when needed, and providing the necessary solutions to address input errors or system errors, and preparing and evaluating technical documents and user guides necessary for various systems.

The department requested the position of “Financial Controller” without any conditional experience, provided that the applicant’s age does not exceed 40 years. The job’s tasks include following up on the implementation of the unified financial system of the Ajman government in government departments, participating in its development whenever necessary, collecting data and verifying its accuracy, preparing reports and recommendations required by the department and submitting them to the direct manager, following up on the observations of the government entities’ oversight body and providing the necessary support in this regard, and following up on the registration of financial transactions with government entities and providing the necessary support in this regard.

The Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman has offered two jobs; the first is an “Architectural Draftsman” for new graduates of the architectural engineering specialization, to undertake the tasks of preparing architectural, structural, electrical, mechanical and sanitary drawings for the municipality’s projects, reviewing and entering architectural, structural, electrical, mechanical and sanitary drawings into the GIS system, ensuring that they match the coordinates approved by the municipality, and preparing detailed drawings to illustrate the extent of the work completed.

The position of “Building Materials Laboratory Technician” was also offered to new graduates from the fields of engineering/geology, physics, and chemistry. His duties include conducting tests according to international and local specifications followed to keep pace with the highest international specifications, dividing, distributing, and storing samples for disposal according to the procedures followed in the laboratory to ensure the quality of the test, and ensuring the readiness of equipment and devices in the laboratory by ensuring their maintenance, cleanliness, and calibration to ensure their continuity of operation, in addition to participating in ensuring occupational safety to prevent occupational accidents and injuries.

Among the jobs available through the Kawader platform is a “Governance Expert” at the General Secretariat of the Executive Council in Ajman, in the field of business administration with experience ranging between 7 and 12 years. The tasks will include preparing and developing policies and procedures that include governance standards, reviewing and updating current policies related to governance and ensuring that they are in line with the latest standards and legislation, reviewing and auditing all administrative systems and evaluating the extent to which governance principles and concepts are applied at all levels.

In turn, the Department of Economic Development has offered the position of “Economic Planning Department Manager”, who will undertake the tasks of participating in preparing economic policy projects for the emirate, participating in preparing studies and proposing economic policies to support growth in the emirate’s economy, and participating in preparing economic plans.

The Kawader platform offered a job as a social counselor at the International School of Choueifat in Ajman, with a salary ranging between 6,500 and 8,000 dirhams. She will provide advice and guidance to students at the school, and monitor behaviors that need to be modified.