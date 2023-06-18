The “Kawader” platform of the Human Resources Department in Ajman has offered a number of jobs for citizens in a number of government departments and the private sector, within the framework of the Emiratisation policy pursued by various government departments and private bodies during the recent period.

The platform offered the job of a strategic planning executive and institutional performance in the Department of Finance for citizens, provided that he has average experience, while making it clear that the age of the applicant must range between 22 and 35 years, while stating that the job tasks are to develop a specific methodology for preparing strategic and operational plans and priorities for their implementation, and preparing and developing Strategic and operational plans and work programs in the department in accordance with the priorities of the general strategic plan of the government, follow up the implementation of the strategic and operational plans of the department, and develop the organizational structure of the department in coordination with the concerned organizational units.

The Department of Finance also offered the position of a “project manager” from the country’s citizens with medium professional experience, provided that the applicant’s age is between 22 and 35 years, and his duties are to contribute to setting standards and methodologies for managing and developing projects and initiatives, and to contribute to studying plans for new projects and contributing to preparing the plan. General for all department projects approved in the annual budget.

The department also requested the position of director of the human resources department with up to six years of experience, provided that the applicant’s age ranges between 25 and 40 years, and that he holds a bachelor’s degree, noting that the most important tasks of the job are planning, developing and localizing human resources and implementing replacement and succession plans. Supervise the process of identifying training needs, supervise the implementation of induction and preparation programs and awareness brochures for new employees, and supervise the preparation and follow-up of scholarship programs and summer training for students and recent graduates.

The Municipality and Planning Department also offered an “executive” position, provided that the applicant is a citizen of recent graduates, and that the age ranges between 22 and 35 years. The duties of the job are to prepare, follow-up and archive the correspondence issued by the department, receive, follow-up and archive the incoming correspondence of the department, and follow up the department’s publications and marketing requests with the concerned authorities, provided that the application for the job ends on the 20th of June.

The Kawader platform offered a job as an investment specialist in the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, with professional experience from one to 3 years, and an age ranging between 18 and 52 years, explaining that the job is concerned with analyzing information and financial data for use in making investment decisions, and preparing and presenting documents and reports related to investment.

The Chamber also offered a job as a revenue accountant, with a salary ranging between 13 and 15 thousand dirhams, provided that the applicant’s age ranges between 20 and 60 years, and that he holds a bachelor’s degree. Provide technical reports related to the accuracy of procedures for recording accounting entries, and suggest the best ways to develop methods and methods of work.

The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry offered the position of Director of the Office of the Director General (Secretary), provided that he is a male citizen with novice experience and holds a bachelor’s degree. Then implement it and implement its provisions after the approval of the senior management.

For its part, the Financial Supervisory Authority in Ajman offered the positions of an audit supervisor and a senior auditor, without a requirement for nationality, provided that the applicant should have average experience and hold a bachelor’s degree.

The Kawadir platform also offered the job of a demographic statistics specialist at the Ajman Center for Statistics and Competitiveness, without a requirement for nationality and without a requirement for professional experience, while he must have a master’s degree, and work on preparing demographic indicators periodically, and preparing reports, studies and demographic surveys, to work on providing them in coordination with Those concerned, and participate in the preparation of the annual plan to provide the needs of data and annual demographic statistics.