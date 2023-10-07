Of Health editorial team

The Ministry of Health reports the precautionary recall by the manufacturer of a batch of Carnaroli rice branded Carosio sold by the chain discount Lidl, due to chemical risk. The presence of levels of cadmium beyond limits allowed. The product sold in 1 kg packs with an expiry date of 11/02/2025, corresponding to the batch number (product barcode: 20505318). The recalled Carnaroli rice was produced for Lidl by the Curti srl company in the factory in Viale Stazione 113 downstream Lomellina, in the province of Pavia. The notice published by the Ministry of Health states that consumers are invited not to consume Carnaroli rice under the Carosio brand and to bring it back to the point of sale.

Because cadmium is toxic Cadmium is a heavy metal classified by the International Agency for Research on Cancer as a group 1 carcinogenic substance, i.e. among the certain human carcinogens. It means that exposure to excessive doses of this metal is associated with a greater possibility of developing cancer. Cadmium may be present in food and is partly absorbed by thethe organism where it can remain retained for decades by the kidneys and liver.

An excessive concentration of cadmium can be harmful to health and cause diarrhoea, stomach pain and vomiting. Chronic intake can also cause demineralization of the bones (therefore risk of fractures), renal failure, damage to the nervous and reproductive systems. Cadmium, present above all in industrial areas, spreads through the wind and is deposited on the ground or on the surface of the water even in areas very far from the emission site.

Coop pasta salad with possible glass fragments Always the Ministry of Health reports that Coop supermarkets have decided to recall as a precaution two batches of pasta salad dressing Coop branded due to the possible presence of glass fragments. The product sold in 285 gram glass jars with lot numbers TF224 MFE173 and TF224 MFE177 with expiry date 08-31-2025. The recalled pasta salad dressing was produced for Coop Italia SC by the company F.lli Polli Spa in the factory in Strada Statale 18, km 82.7, in Eboli, in the province of Salerno. Coop invites consumers not to use the product and return it to the points of sale for a refund.