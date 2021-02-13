Cádiz has a problem in the last meetings with the defensive solidity, which until then had been his main weapon. In the last three days the yellow team has added eleven goals against: Sevilla 3-0 Cádiz, Cádiz 2-4 Atlético de Madrid and Real Sociedad 4-1 Cádiz. The referees are not the excuse, the team has to recover its essence, its defensive solidity and wait until it finds the chance to get ahead on the scoreboard. On Monday against Athletic they will have a new opportunity to get out of their depression. Keep the door to zero, that is where permanence passes.

Arbitration it has affected the yellow team on some occasions and this has ended up tiring the squad. The arbitration decisions in recent days are not exactly benefiting the cadres and the desperation of the players is being noticed as the matches progress. Something that the yellow team must rectify and continue on the same path of struggle that has always characterized them. Lowering your arms due to boredom is not an option and Cádiz knows it. The team has worked throughout the week with the aim of correcting this dynamic next Monday against Athletic. Qualifying is pressing and it is time to start adding in this second round.

Precisely Juan Cala, central Cádiz, spoke in the previous one against Athletic on this matter and stated that they are already working to improve the defensive plot. “We have to go back to the defensive solidity that we had and start growing from behind. We are going to work to improve, it cannot happen to receive three or four goals due to many external elements that we do not control ”.

And it is that leaving a clean sheet has always been the main objective of this team, since at least it assures you a point, but in recent days (the multiple casualties and the lack of substitutes in certain positions have also affected), the team has been thrashed. “We have to go to goal to zero, so that we will be closer to winning, defending, taking advantage of the chances and regardless of the rival. If we remain 0-0, all 15 games are saved. From that base, grow ”, assures Cala.

Nor did he hide Alvaro Cervera, who yesterday recognized that the refereeing factor cannot be the excuse for having received eleven goals in three games and that the problems of this team also had to be analyzed. “There are things that we are doing wrong beyond the arbitration decisions. We are not running or defending as before and we get too many goals. That’s a matter for me and the team ”.

Of course, once behind on the scoreboard, the Cádiz coach insists that there can be no change of scheme, you have to continue in the same line of defense and fight if you want to achieve permanence. “Our big problem now is the goals against. Today’s mission is to close the door. As soon as they score a goal we can’t change the scheme because if we haven’t lost in minute 50. We have to continue in the same way and close the door, otherwise we won’t change the dynamics and we won’t get points “.

On Monday they will have a new opportunity against Athletic. The yellow team welcome the Basque team at home with a clear idea, Reverse the situation. The 24 points obtained in the first lap are an insurance to correct the bad streaks without feeling excessive pressure. Permanence is closer, but for that Cádiz has to go back to being the team that began by surprising everyone when they arrived at LaLiga Santander.