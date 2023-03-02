If it is up to the Spanish football club Cádiz, La Liga will be halted until an appeal to the sports tribunal CAS has been heard. The club, which is in danger of relegation, wants the result of the duel with Elche (1-1) to be canceled due to an arbitral error. The Spanish Football Association RFEF rejected the request, after which the club is now looking higher at the CAS.
Cadiz led 1–0 in the relegation game with Elche when Ezequiel Ponce equalized in the 81st minute. That player had previously been in an offside position. Neither the referee nor the VAR saw a problem, after which the game ended in 1-1. The RFEF rejected the requirement to replay the last 9 minutes at 1-0.
Cádiz reported in a statement on Wednesday that it had gone to the CAS “because it has suffered serious damage”. The club stands by its request that the last minutes be played over because of the “unfortunate and negligent behavior of the refereeing team, especially the VAR.”
Cadiz are currently sixteenth, 2 points above the relegation zone.
La Liga figures
View all videos about La Liga at the bottom of this article, all results, the program and the position of the Spanish top competition and all statistics (top scorers, yellow and red cards and assists).
Program and results La Liga
Standings La Liga
All videos about La Liga
Statistics La Liga
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Cadiz #Liga #shut #arbitral #error #damage #suffered
Leave a Reply