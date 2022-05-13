Real Madrid will visit Cádiz this Sunday to face each other in the penultimate matchday of LaLiga Santander 2021/2022. For Ancelotti’s men, with the title already in their showcases, this match is nothing more than a formality in the face of their great goal, which is the Champions League final, while Sergio González’s men are in the midst of fighting to avoid relegation.
These two teams have met 27 times in the First Division and the balance is clearly favorable for the white team with 19 wins, 4 draws and only 4 losses, with 58 goals scored for only 18 against.
MEETING INFORMATION
Where is Cadiz – Real Madrid? The match will be played at the Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium, Cádiz, with a capacity for 25,033 spectators.
When and what time is Cadiz – Real Madrid? The match will be played on Sunday, May 15 at 6:30 p.m. in Spain (11:30 a.m. in Mexico and 1:30 p.m. in Argentina and Chile).
On which TV channel can I watch Cádiz – Real Madrid? In Spain it can be followed through Movistar LaLiga 2. In Mexico, on Sky HD. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela on DIRECTV Sports.
Where can I watch Cádiz – Real Madrid ‘online’? In Spain, through Movistar+. In Mexico, at Blue To Go Video Everywhere. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela on the DIRECTV Sports App and directvsports.com. And in the United States through ESPN + and ESPN App.
What was the last result between Cádiz and Real Madrid?
The last time these two teams met was on La Liga matchday 18 and the match ended in a goalless draw, 0-0 at the Santiago Bernabéu.
LAST NEWS
Cadiz
Cádiz lost the previous day 3-0 against Real Sociedad and will have to keep fighting to avoid relegation. Right now the people from Cádiz are the team that scores salvation in seventeenth place with 35 points, with only two ahead of Mallorca, which is third from last, and with four more than Alavés.
Sergio González will come to this match with most of his squad available. Varazdat Haroyan with a fractured ulna and radius, San Emeterio who suffers from knee discomfort and Iván Alejo who suffered an ankle injury are currently in doubt.
real Madrid
Real Madrid comes from thrashing Levante 6-0 and against Cádiz they will bring out a practically new team with the aim of rotating the players and dosing them for the Champions League final against Liverpool.
Ancelotti will have the sure loss of Modric who misses the game due to suspension after seeing the fifth yellow card, and Miguel Gutiérrez who had to undergo surgery to undergo surgery on his meniscus and is out until the end of the month. In addition, Carvajal, Alaba, Hazard, Bale, Isco, Ceballos, Asensio and Marcelo are doubtful.
POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS
Cadiz: Ledesma; Akapo, Luis Hernandez, Fali, Espino; Jose Mari, Alcaraz, Alex Fernandez, Idrissi; Negredo and Lucas Perez
Real Madrid: Lunin; Lucas Vazquez, Vallejo, Militao, Nacho; Casemiro, Kroos, Valverde; Rodrygo, Jovic and Mariano
FORECAST 90min
Cádiz is playing for permanence, but that motivation may not be enough against a plugged-in Real Madrid, who play without pressure and with players who want to make it difficult for Ancelotti ahead of the Champions League final. The Whites are the favorites to take all three points, although it wouldn’t be a big surprise if they draw the match in the end, since they already have their minds set elsewhere. Even so, we believe that Madrid will win.
Result: Cadiz 1-3 Real Madrid
