Atlético de Madrid arrives in low hours after being eliminated from the UEFA Champions League after the bizarre last play in which the mattress team enjoyed a penalty that they could not convert. In front of a Cádiz that is not able to raise its head and that comes from a very tough defeat against Rayo Vallecano.
On DAZN, Saturday at 9:00 p.m.
The Cadiz team had managed to string together five consecutive games without losing, which had allowed them to get closer to the positions that sealed salvation. Last weekend he had a pretty poor game against Rayo Vallecano and ended up getting beaten after playing with two fewer players.
Atleti has been one of the teams that has been the worst in its last two seasons in the first division. The colchoneros always know how to hurt the yellow team, so we hope that Simeone’s men take the victory.
Ledesma, Pacha, Luis Hernández, Chust, Arzamendia, San Emeterio, Jose Mari, Alex, Sobrino, Ocampo and Lucas Pérez.
The team coached by Simeone is in the doldrums after the defeat in the Champions League. In the league championship they have been accumulating several games with good play, in which they have managed to chain many duels without knowing defeat. Cádiz is a well-worked team but they can’t hit the key, so a comfortable victory is expected from Simeone’s men.
If the mattress midfielders (De Paul and Kondogbia) are especially successful, they will manage to find many gaps between the back of the midfield and the Cadista central defenders. Griezmann can take advantage to play a great game.
Lemar, Koke and Marcos Llorente will be absent.
Oblak, Reinildo, Giménez, Savic, Nahuel Molina, Kondogbia, De Paul, Carrasco, Witsel, Griezmann and Morata.
Cadiz 0-3 Atletico Madrid
#Cádiz #Atlético #Madrid #watch #game #schedules #lineups #news #forecast
Leave a Reply