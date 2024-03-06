Key match corresponding to matchday 28 of LaLiga for both teams, in which both need a victory, although for quite different reasons. Thus, Cádiz is seeing its chances of staying in the highest division of Spanish football for another season becoming increasingly distant. The Cádiz team has not won a game in the competition since September last year, practically at the beginning of the campaign, and the recent change of coach has not changed that negative streak, so they need a victory like eating to try to get closer to salvation, which right now has it within five points.
For its part, Atlético de Madrid comes into this match after a narrow victory the previous day against Real Betis. Cholo Simeone's team is trying to recover after going through a negative dynamic of play and results, so they need the three points to secure Champions League positions for the next campaign.
City: Cadiz
Stadium: New Mirandilla
Date: Saturday March 9
Schedule: 16:15 in Spain, 12:15 in Argentina, 9:15 in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
Movistar LaLiga TV, Movistar+
Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Vallecano Ray
|
1-1
|
The league
|
Celtic
|
2-2
|
The league
|
Osasuna
|
2-0 D
|
The league
|
Real Betis
|
0-2D
|
The league
|
Villarreal
|
0-0
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Real Betis
|
2-1V
|
The league
|
Athletic Club
|
3-0 D
|
Copa del Rey
|
Almeria
|
2-2
|
The league
|
Inter de Milan
|
1-0 D
|
Champions League
|
The Palms
|
5-0V
|
The league
Cadiz: Roger Martí with an ankle injury, Luis Hernández with knee problems, Fede San Emeterio with a torn cruciate ligament, Fali with thigh problems, Zaldúa with muscle problems.
Atlético de Madrid: Vitolo and Marcos Paulo both with torn cruciate ligaments. Griezmann will be a doubt until the last minute.
Cadiz: Ledesma, Iza, Meré, Chust, Javi Hernández, Sobrino, Kouamé, Alcaraz, Robert Navarro, Juanmi, Maxi Gómez.
Atlético de Madrid: Oblak, Llorente, Witsel, Paulista, Reinildo, Lino, De Paul, Koke, Barrios, Depay, Morata.
Cádiz 1-2 Atlético de Madrid
