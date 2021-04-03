We stayed at LaLiga Santander to analyze a match between two teams that are not at their best, but have different needs. Valencia comes from beating Granada (2-1) and catching air, while Cadiz is costing much more. Let’s go with the data.

Cádiz have not won in their last six games against Valencia in LaLiga, losing five of them (1E), remaining unmarked in four of them and receiving an average of three goals per game. That is, traditionally, Valencia is not bad at the submarine.

Valencia, in fact, have won in their last two visits to Cádiz in LaLiga, both without conceding a goal, their best winning streak at home against Cádiz in the highest category. What do the people earn? 2.35.

Of course, there is a curious fact that plays against visitors. Valencia have not won in their last four visits to Andalusian teams in LaLiga, losing three of them (1E), after having won the previous five in the competition. That Cádiz wins is paid to 3.2.

Cádiz has only won one of their last 10 games in LaLiga (3E 6D) but it was the last played at home, 1-0 against Eibar on March 6, and did not win two in a row at Ramón de Carranza in the competition since June 1991 (3). What’s more, Cádiz is a team that does not usually leave a clean sheet, so both teams score can be good at odds 1.9.

Valencia have not won in their last five away games in LaLiga (1E 4D), losing the last three without scoring a goal. The last time he lost four in a row in the away competition was in October 2012 and he did not score in any of them. That Valencia wins at rest and in the end it pays to 4.

