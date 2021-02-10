Taking a penalty is a dream that seems unattainable for the Cádiz players. Cadista fans no longer remember what it was like for their team to shoot at goal from eleven meters. And it is that the yellow team is the only team in the five major European leagues (LaLiga Santander, Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1) to which they still do not signal a penalty. Or at least that it gets to launch before the VAR dictates sentence and the faces of the yellow ones show boredom. Next we remember the penalties that could have been, but were not.

Day 5. Cádiz 1-1 Granada. This, without anyone knowing it, was the beginning of what awaited Cádiz this season. They will remember it for being the game for which Álvaro Cervera, Cádiz coach, drags a possible four-game sanction for his statements after the match. The referee Alberola Rojas did not see the clamorous penalty that the Granada player, Foulquier, committed on the cadista Alberto Perea, knocking him down and rolling him in the area when he was about to shoot at goal. It was never certain whether Cordero Vega, in charge of the VAR, asked for the review or not. The reality, that Alberola Rojas was sure of his decision and did not go to see the repetition of the action, unleashing the anger of the yellow technician at a press conference.

Day 11. Elche 1-1 Cádiz. Another draw and another penalty in favor of the yellow by hand that was not reviewed by the referee, this time, Del Cerro Grande (in the VAR, Soto Grado). After a corner kick taken by Cádiz, Pere Milla jumped with his arms separated from his body and the ball hit the player’s arm as he tried to clear. The refereeing went against Cádiz again and the yellows were unable to shoot from eleven meters. Nobody saw any infraction, nobody doubted and the play was not even reviewed. Eleven days later, against Real, Negredo would do the same as Pere Milla, the ball hit his arm when he tried to clear a corner kick. The difference, that this time the penalty was signaled after a review of the play.

Matchday 21. Cádiz 2-4 Atlético de Madrid. In this game it seemed that it was clear that Cádiz would finally launch the long-awaited penalty, but no. Gil Manzano signaled a penalty after a hand from Koke that cut the ball led by Alberto Perea, but since the hand was resting on the ground Iglesias Villanueva, from the VOR room, asked the field referee to review the images again. And yes, once again the decision was rectified against Cádiz. There was no hand.

Matchday 22. Real Sociedad 4-1 Cádiz. This has been the last game in which Cádiz has seen a penalty fly away, and the last one they have played. The referee Pizarro Gómez did not hesitate to point out the maximum penalty after hitting the ball fired by ‘Choco’ Lozano in Zubeldia’s arm. Mateu Lahoz, in charge of the VAR, called the referee to review the image. The conclusion: the arm is attached to the body and, therefore, there is no violation. Reason that was not enough in Elche – Cádiz when a goal by Álvaro Giménez was annulled because the ball hits the player’s arm, also close to the body, before he shot at goal. And that’s why the anger of Cadismo, because either by successes or failures, they are being harmed too many times.

The accumulation of all these decisions (among others) have been the ones that have unleashed the club’s anger and have led the president, Manuel Vizcaíno, to send an open letter to Luis Rubiales, president of the RFEF.

Taking a penalty for the cadistas already borders on utopia. Like celebrating a goal before looking, not only the linesman’s pennant, but also if the referee touches his ear in search of answers from the VOR room. And make no mistake, Cádiz does not want them to be wrong in their favor, Cádiz wants there to be parity in the criteria when making decisions in all parties.