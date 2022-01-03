A great Papu Gómez is not enough

Rest time at the Nuevo Mirandilla!

To throw the curtain on the first day of the year, an unsigned monologue from Seville. Well yes, the one with the Papu Gomez, that although it did not sign the marker, it was the only free verse of a first linear act, flat and with few peaks of action.

Practice matched theory. He waited armed to the teeth for the Cadiz handing over all the initiative to a Seville that he was forced to change his surprising initial drawing, with three centrals and Ocampos of carrilero.

So Lopetegui he realized that to try and inaugurate the shot counter, he needed to bring his main centrifuge closer to the area to try to multiply his arsenal of resources in order to open the yellow padlock.

A shot of Negredo from the center of the field that combed one of the goals of the year just begun, the only drinkable in attack of a solvent team behind. Ledesma Y Bond, fancy spectators.