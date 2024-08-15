There was barely a week left until the predicted relegation to the Second Division and the spirits among the Cádiz CF fans were heated. So Yellow Brigades —one of its most combative groups— called for a demonstration against the directive, which was joined in support by the Alma Cadista platform with a statement. There were insults, flares and kicks to a fence, but things did not go any further. That happened on May 12. Almost three months later, the club has sent up to 17 burofaxes to the fans who founded Alma Cadista to request that they identify the authors of that communication. “They want to restrict our protest in the future and critical demonstrations,” complains journalist Julio Camacho, one of those who has received the letter, sent by the team’s legal department.

The rain of burofaxes to fans has been the subject of debate on social network X for days and has brought humor to a city accustomed to laughing at itself. So much so that the painter Pepe Baena, another of those lucky enough to receive the request, decided to portray it in a painting and upload it to his social networks. “When I went to the Post Office, knowing what it was like, I thought I had to make a painting because it is something so surreal that I had to respond in the same way.” The work, which represents the letter taped to the wall, has the title I don’t know if they will be useful for European football, but here they are serving as a joke.verse from the 1991 Cadiz Carnival quartet Three musical notesexplains Baena, while singing it on the other end of the phone.

But Cádiz CF is not in the mood for jokes. The club claims that its eagerness to investigate who is behind the statement by Alma Cadista is due to the fact that at the demonstration on May 12 “there were a series of violent incidents,” according to sources from the team who explained to EL PAÍS. In fact, in the fax sent to the 17 fans, the club’s legal department requires the identification of the creators of the statement “for the purposes of what is established in the current regulations against violence, racism, xenophobia and intolerance in sport (Law 19/2007 of July 11) and the exercise of the corresponding actions arising from it.” For now, Cádiz CF has not revealed what it will do after the requests. “Wait for the response for a reasonable time and, from there, it will be the legal department that decides what the next step should be,” the club adds.

Cádiz turned against the Alma Cadista collective, a platform created two years ago by people who are dissatisfied with the current management of the club – chaired by Manuel Vizcaíno -, which it considers to be the organizer of that rally. But Camacho claims that it was Brigadas Amarillas who set the meeting, as was also reported in the local press at the time.

Camacho recalls that what his group did in the statement to which the club refers was to support this event, already called days before, asking for “the involvement of all Cádiz fans in this protest.” In addition, the fan denies that serious events occurred at that gathering, which was attended by around a thousand people. The event ended with the movement of fences, lit flares and chants – some with insults – against the current managers, as reflected in the chronicle with video that he published. Cadiz Diary that day.

“The burofax is devious. If I, who am not the one who called the meeting, am responsible, am I also responsible for the fence being thrown down? (…) That level of connection between the alleged infringement and the person who issued the communication is too much,” argues Diego Boza, a lawyer, founder of the platform and one of the recipients of the burofax. The lawyer is clear that the request is short, but he assures that other recipients of the letter, sent on August 2, were initially alarmed. “The point is that it is intended to scare people. I have recommended to those who have received it to come in. If they want something, they should call us,” says Boza.

As they are not constituted as an association or fan club, Cádiz CF turned to the names that signed the first founding manifesto of Alma Cadista. This is where the list of 17 burofaxes came from, which Alma Cadista claims is full of errors. “It has been received by people who are not even part of the platform and there are those who wonder where they got their data from in a communication that has no great legal validity. To what extent can Cádiz check whether they are subscribers or not? How have they checked this list with the subscriber database, with what permissions? There are many things done wrong for which we must apologize, but they have not done it,” Camacho points out.

Both Camacho and Boza believe that the request is more of a warning for future criticism that their platform may make, in view of a season in the Second Division that is expected to be complex. “My feeling is that they want to scare those behind the platform,” says the lawyer. “They are trying to wear us down, but they are the ones who wear us down,” adds Camacho, who assures that in these days of controversy the number of followers of Alma Cadista is increasing. While the question remains as to what the next steps of the club will be after their burofaxes, the joke in Cádiz continues. There are already those who say that you are nobody in the capital if you have not received one. In the end, as Baena assures, the best thing is to laugh: “When criticism is with humour it can be better.”