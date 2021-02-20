Cádiz has a tough game against Barcelona on Sunday at the Camp Nou and, after several days with a full infirmary, Álvaro Cervera’s team recovers three of his most important men: José Mari, Álex Fernández and Jens Jonsson, undisputed headlines. In addition, Marcos Mauro will also be available again in the center of the rear after serving a federal sanction last day. Of course, one central for another, Juan Cala is the one who is serving a sanction against Barça for accumulating yellow cards.

The cadista technician valued at a press conference the return of his three troops after overcoming their respective injuries. Although they enter the list of summoned, according to Cervera, do not point to headlines at the moment. “We recovered Álex, José Mari and Jonsson. They are players who can participate, although not at the same level as the rest yet.” Of course, it does not rule out that add a few minutes to get into the team and regain the level of competition.

Cádiz has been suffering a lot since the second round began. And is that There have been four games played so far and in all the duels the yellow team has been thrashed. The Yellow Submarine has conceded 15 goals in just four days. The casualties have taken their toll, since Cervera lost José Mari in midfield, then Álex Fernández and finally Jonsson, the team has been diminished and without the ability to generate in attack. Now comes the time to incorporate the players who are leaving the infirmary so that the team recovers its hallmark and returns to being the team that is uncomfortable and solid in defense than in the first round achieved victory against strong teams like Barça and Real Madrid.

The 24 points harvested so far by Álvaro Cervera’s serve Cádiz to stay alive in the competition, but the classification is pressing and the rivals do not forgive. In the recovery of José Mari, Álex and Jonsson, the key may be to reverse the bad streak that the yellows are going through and achieve the objective of the season: permanence in LaLiga Santander.

List of 23 players called up to face Barcelona: Ledesma, David Gil, Juan Flere, Fali, Marcos Mauro, Alcalá, Iza Carcelén, ‘Pacha’ Espino, Álex Martín, Jens Jonsson, Garrido, José Mari, Salvi, Álex Fernández, Alberto Perea, Pombo, Jairo Izquierdo, ‘Choco’ Lozano, Saponjic, Iván Alejo, Álvaro Negredo, Rubén Sobrino and Malbasic.