The Real Madrid He will seek to escape this Wednesday at Ramón de Carranza from the great debate in which the world of football is plunged with the creation of the European Super League. All this in a thirty-first day of LaLiga Santander in which he will try to rise to the momentary leadership against a Cadiz that already defeated him in the first round. A duel that becomes even more key after the white puncture in his visit to Getafe.

Schedule: what time is Cádiz – Real Madrid of LaLiga Santander?

The Cádiz-Real Madrid of the 31st day of LaLiga Santander is played on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 from 10:00 p.m. at the Ramón de Carranza Stadium.

Television: how to see LaLiga Santander’s Cádiz – Real Madrid live on TV?

The Cádiz-Real Madrid of LaLiga Santander matchday 31 can be enjoyed live on television through Movistar LaLiga, Movistar Plus payment channel, which can also be seen through the Orange, Jazztel and Mitele Plus platforms.

Internet: how to follow the Cádiz – Real Madrid of LaLiga Santander online?

The Cádiz – Real Madrid can be followed live online through As.com direct updated to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the eleven. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the statements of the protagonists, the summary of the game on video and the most important news.

