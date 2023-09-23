By

There is less and less left. In less than a month, Cádiz will host the third edition of the Spain Sail Grand Prix | Andalusia – Cadiz. They will be on October 14 and 15 and the sailing event is already eagerly awaited in the Andalusian city, as it has become one of the events marked on the competition calendar. Furthermore, this year Los Gallos, which is how they know the Spanish team, arrive in a great moment after achieving third place in Saint-Tropez (France) and consolidating themselves in second position overall.

Without a doubt, the fourth season of SailGP is bringing very good results to the Spanish team. And the good performance of Saint-Tropez We must add the historic first victory in Los Angeles (USA). Now they have the opportunity to continue with those good data in Cádiz and celebrate with the thousands of Spanish fans who are expected to come to cheer them on.

The Roosters – Diego Botín (pilot). – Florian Trittel (wing trimmer). – Joel Rodriguez (flight controller). – Nicole Van der Velden (strategist). – Joan Cardona (tactical and grinder). – Bernardo Freitas (grinder). – Stewart Dodson (grinder). – Paula Barcelo (strategist). – Maria Cantero (strategist).

And there will be many who will enjoy this great event, given the success that the previous two editions have had: the poster for ‘sold out’ in the first and almost 98,000 spectators were reached during the highest point of the competition in the second. Besides, It had an economic impact of 56.9 million dollars (58.3 million euros).

See also The Ministry of Justice included blogger Varlamov, lawyer Chikov and three other people in the register of foreign agents This is how you can attend the Spain Sail Grand Prix of Cádiz

If you don’t want to miss the Grand Prize you can purchase your tickets through SailGP.com/Spain and you will be able to see the F50s fly over the Cadiz Bay live. Of course, there are different options to follow the event from land or aboard a boat.

● Onboard experience

SailGP, in collaboration with the Bahía de Cádiz Transport Consortium, once again offers the opportunity to live the experience aboard one of the official boats, on the perimeter of the regatta course and with a professional commentator on board. Attendees will have a close-up view of the races and will live a unique experience from the sea, enjoying the spectacle of seeing world-class athletes aboard F50 flying catamarans competing at impressive speeds in the Bay of Cádiz.

● Baluarte Premium Club

It is one of the great novelties of this edition, a unique experience that mixes adrenaline and glamor in the historic Baluarte de la Candelaria. From the roof of this ancient bastion, spectators will have privileged views of the regatta course. The Baluarte Premium Club experience includes private access to the Baluarte rooftop area during the races, snacks and drinks, live streaming and commentary, as well as a DJ, to enjoy the races in a premium club atmosphere. Mahou San Miguel, new partner of the event, will carry out the activation of the space so that guests can taste its products while enjoying the entertainment offer. The Baluarte Premium Club will be located in the Baluarte de la Candelaria.

● Bring Your Own Boat

Spectators who have their own boat will be able to follow the competition with a privileged location on the perimeter of the regatta field. These tickets are located less than 50 meters from the action and offer exclusive access on both days of the race, as well as a pack welcome with flag, cap and bag. In addition, spectators will be able to follow the race commentary live on VHF.

● Visit of the technical base of the equipment

In this edition, fans will be able to discover the ins and outs of SailGP by visiting the technical area located in the Port of Cádiz. An exclusive visit to the ‘pit lane garages’ where athletes and ground teams prepare their F50s. These activities can be carried out on October 13, 14 and 15.

Different types of tickets can be purchased here and the organization will compensate each of the tickets sold for their environmental impact on race day.



Enlarge Ben Queenborough for SailGP



Finally, there will be cultural activities where all attendees will be able to get to know the region and some of its traditions thanks to the sponsorship of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sports of the Government of Andalusia, with the co-financing of European Fundsthe Provincial Council of Cádizhe Cadiz City Council, Mahou San Miguel, Repsol and with the collaboration of the Port Authority of the Bay of Cádiz and the Spain navy.

SailGP is the most exciting racing competition on water in the world. The world championship features national teams battling it out in short, intense races, lasting 15 minutes, in iconic locations around the world. F50 hydrofoil catamarans fly at speeds close to 100km/h and they count with 800 sensors that allow the data to be analyzed by each team.

SailGP’s commitment is to achieve a positive impact on the planet and to do so it has the Impact Leaguethe land competition that measures the team that has taken the most actions to reduce the carbon footprint, and the Women’s Pathwaywhich plays a fundamental role in the inclusion of women in the competition.



*This content offered by SailGP has been prepared by Factoría Prisa Noticias.

