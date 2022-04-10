There is nothing that is weighing down Cádiz more than the penalties committed. With the maximum penalty given against Betis last day, the yellows are already the team that has been shot the most times from eleven meters in First Division this season. A total of ten pitches that have caused nine more points to be missed in Sergio’s locker, which would have him in a more comfortable situation and without so many problems at this point in the season. In addition, as a curiosity, it should be noted that four of them arrived in the last ten minutes of the matches.

The bleeding began early, on the third matchday against Osasuna. Two penalties against deprived Cádiz of adding the three points. The 2-3 against the rojillos left the Cervera team (at that time) without adding the first win of the season. We didn’t have to wait long to see the next penalty. A day later, the yellows received Real Sociedad. On this occasion, Oyarzabal’s penalty was 0-2, so it did not affect the computation of points. Like the maximum penalties indicated against Alavés, at home (0-2) and Elche, away (3-1) (days 10 and 16, respectively).

The only failed penalty against came on matchday 24. Cádiz received Celta on this occasion and a great intervention by Ledesma, in the maximum penalty launched by Mina, he saved a point for the gaditanos. The remaining three penalties caused the greatest loss of points. A day before receiving Celta, the yellows visited Son Moix, where two maximum penalties deprived them of bringing the three points (2-1). Against Getafe (matchday 25), Ünal scored from eleven meters to make it 0-1 on the scoreboard (final 1-1); and finally, in Last day, again a penalty prevented them from adding another point against Betis (1-2). Many points lost from eleven meters.