Once again, Jorge Meré is a ghost within América, the central defender who came to the club since the Solari era and with good references from Álvaro Fidalgo has not had opportunities since Santiago left the club’s technical direction and arrived in his place Fernando Ortiz, the latter has not been convinced of the conditions of the Spaniard and has not given him minutes on the pitch.
The previous semester, the Iberian player played it on loan within Mazatlán, however, the Pacific team did not have the conditions to sign the Spanish this summer and that is why the central defender carried out the entire preseason with the eagles, hoping to convince the coach, however, it was not like that and one day before the start of the tournament, Ortiz together with the América board of directors decided not to register the defender who today is adrift without a team.
Now, sources confirm that the defender hopes to define his future as soon as possible, he continues training within the Coapa nest, however, this may change soon, because from his native Spain, a La Liga team in need of reinforcements if they want to avoid the descent is looking for the services of Jorge, it is about Cádiz, this club would seek to have a meeting with the eagles of America to obtain the loan of Meré for the next 6 months, an option that the footballer likes and that everything else is in the hands of the cadre of the capital of Mexico.
#Cádiz #interested #Jorge #Meré
