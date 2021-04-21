Almost 2,000 days after his elimination he copes for misalignment at Ramón de Carranza (in 2015, Rafa Benítez lined up Cheryshev, when he was suspended for the Copa del Rey for a previous suspension while he was playing in the ranks of Villarreal), Madrid returns to Cádiz with the firm desire to achieve victory to continue in the fight for the League. But opposite will be Cádiz, the first team that defeated him in this same 2020-21 campaign. It was on October 17, at the Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium, with a decisive goal from Choco Lush.

That day, the group from Cádiz broke four records: it was the first time they had beaten Madrid in their stadium (the most they had achieved was a draw in 1992); he beat a League leader for the first time; also the current champion; and a goal from the whites did not fit for the first time after 16 visits to the Madrid fiefdom.

On the way opened an important gap within the white set. A gap that would widen four days later when they fell in the first Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk (2-3). Two white players were singled out: Marcelo and Isco. Both will surely be headlines again today against the people of Cádiz.

He also pointed to the Zidane board. At half-time he made four changes: Ramos (injured: since then he has been going through an ordeal), Modric, Isco and Lucas Vázquez came out to make room for Militao, Casemiro, Valverde and Asensio in search of turning the scoreboard. But the bland game, without desire, without confidence and without daring cost the game. Cádiz did the opposite (took 11 corners) and defended like a rock. Fair triumph …