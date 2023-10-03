The episode happened at the gates of the Cádiz Football Club sports city. Two labor inspectors arrived at the facilities on March 2, 2022, ready to examine the contracts of the technical team. It was a surprise visit, without prior notice, as they usually do. However, the public employees could not fulfill their mission: a security guard, a maintenance person and a manager (Jorge Cordero) prevented them from passing. They were told that training was not going to be stopped; and that the players’ concentration could not be broken. Raising the tone, one of them even reproached the inspectors: “What do you want? That they lose the game on Sunday? […] What team are you from? It shows that you are not from Cádiz.” For all this, the National Court has just imposed a fine of 30,001 euros on the Cádiz team.

The Social Chamber of the National Court has thus confirmed the sanction for very serious misconduct imposed on Cádiz by the Secretary of State for Employment and Social Economy, although it reduces the fine initially agreed upon – from 72,000 euros it goes to 30,001 euros. The magistrates consider it proven that the club broke the law by not allowing the inspectors to pass, preventing them from the “legitimate exercise” of their powers as a “public authority.” But, according to the court added in a ruling dated September 18, the attitude of those responsible for Cádiz was due to “excessive zeal” and not to a “defrauding spirit.” This explains why the amount of the penalty has been reduced by more than half.

The confrontation between the inspectors began as soon as they arrived at the facilities. The security guard prevented them from entering, even though the two had identified themselves and even though they warned that the law required them to let them pass. This first Cádiz worker then responded that they were not going to go past the entrance, “because the soccer players’ training cannot be stopped.” Next, the maintenance manager joined in, who “raised his tone and scolded the inspectors”: “What do you want? That they lose the game on Sunday? […] What team are you from? It shows that you are not from Cádiz.”

The public workers reminded them that the Labor Inspection can visit any workplace and that, if necessary, the company’s production process is interrupted. But they were not successful. In fact, a member of the sports management, Jorge Cordero, approached them and argued the same thing: that he could not interrupt training. On March 18, more than two weeks later, Cordero himself and the general secretary of the club, Martín José García, appeared at the Labor Inspection, where they said that everything “was due to a coordination error and that they already know that the Labor Inspection can pass and they cannot be denied entry.” In fact, on April 28, 2022, a new visit was made, and entry was allowed that day, according to the ruling.

