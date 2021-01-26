Cádiz announced on Tuesday afternoon that the player Bobby Adekanye ceased to belong to Cádiz. In this way, the Nigerian player heads back to SS Lazio, a club from which he arrived on loan in the past market. Adekanye occupied the cadista subsidiary fileTherefore, this departure does not imply the release of any first team card that benefits the arrival of a new signing in the current market.

Bobby Adekanye could not adapt to the cadista team or provide the speed per band that coach Álvaro Cervera asked for and continues to ask for. After participating in a total of five games and accumulating 122 minutes with the elastic cadista between league competition and Copa del Rey matches, the forward will set course for the Italian club. His departure has been advanced several months, since he had a contract with the Cadista entity until June 30, 2021.

With the following statement the club has informed the end of the loan of Bobby Adekanye: “Cádiz and SS Lazio have reached an agreement to give an early termination of the loan contract of Bobby Adekanye. The Nigerian player, nationalized Dutch, has participated in 5 games totaling 122 minutes this season. The entity thanks him for his involvement and wishes him good luck in his professional future. “