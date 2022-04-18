In the match corresponding to matchday 32 of LaLiga, Cádiz gave the big surprise by beating Barcelona 1-0 at the Camp Nou.
Barça came to the match after the week in which they had been eliminated from the Europa League against Eintracht Frankfurt and the mess made with the fans in that same match. Cádiz CF, on the other hand, needed to score points to try to maintain the category and they had just lost against Real Betis by one goal to two.
The match began with a FC Barcelona that did not have a hard time getting the ball, and in the second minute of the match they were going to have a double chance after a play by Ousmane Dembélé that was going to end in a corner after Ledesma’s refusal. Cádiz was going to have an approach in the 14th minute in which Pacha Espino dressed as a striker but was not going to reach the ball that Lucas Pérez had served him.
In the 26th minute we were going to have the clearest chance of the first half, Lucas Pérez was going to fail on an occasion in which the striker was going to come face to face with Ter Stegen, the shot was finally diverted to a goal kick.
Once again through Dembélé, who was being the most unbalanced player in the game, Barça had a good chance that came to nothing due to Ledesma’s great performance. The first part ended with a goalless tie on the scoreboard.
After passing through changing rooms, in the first two of the second half, more precisely in minute 47, Cádiz was going to break the equality on the scoreboard, scoring Lucas Pérez a goal after the rebound fell from a double performance by Marc André Ter Stegen .
After the emotional shock caused by Cádiz CF’s goal, Barça tried to level the score but were unable to do so, encountering Ledesma or the yellow defense on several occasions.
In the 58th minute, Xavi Hernández was going to pull the strings on the bench looking to equalize the match, bringing in Aubameyang for Memphis Depay. Sergio González was not going to sit idly by and was going to make a double change, giving entry to Alejo and Fede San Emeterio for Salvi and José Mari.
In minute 67, Dembélé again after a long shot was going to endanger the cadista goal, Ledesma having to show off once again. In minute 75 Cádiz was going to have another clear opportunity to increase the lead, Álex Fernández sent that ball to the side of the culé goal post.
Both Cádiz and FC Barcelona were going to move the threads, Cádiz brought in Akapo and Chust for Raúl Parra and Jonsson while FC Barcelona brought in Luuk De Jong and Adama for Lenglet and Frenkie De Jong.
As soon as he entered, Luuk De Jong was going to have a chance after a corner but that Ledesma was going to save again. In the next play, Cádiz was going to have a new chance again but Ter Stegen sent it to a corner.
Cádiz was going to make its last change in 1981, bringing in Arzamendia for Rubén Sobrino. Once again Ledesma was going to repel a powerful shot from outside the area by Eric García. In the 89th minute he was going to have another clear chance but the script was going to repeat itself, Ledesma was going to block that shot.
Xavi gave Mingueza a pass in the final stages of the match to see if he could help put the tie on the scoreboard. In this way, Cádiz managed to gain these very important three points that make them leave the relegation places.
