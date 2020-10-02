Cádiz wanted to return to San Mamés, a field of those that he longed for while passing through second-rate alleys, in style. Winning with nine, after the expulsion of Akapo and a major mistake by Negredo, a veteran hardened in a thousand battles who paraded by an elbow and a sigh later, simulating a penalty like a seedy soap opera actor. From the catacombs, Athletic changed the discourse with happy and offensive kids, but the reaction did not serve to fix the disaster. Shadow times are coming. This is something historic. On the shoulders of Aduriz, he camouflaged the structural problems that so often brought him down prematurely from very ambitious goals, and now we must inaugurate another era.

Garitano is transparent: put the same line-up as in Ipurúa at stake, that team that took him out of a crater that seemed to be looming after the bad end of last year and the beginning of this. But what is worth to you sometimes is shipwrecked in others. In addition, Eibar won with others, when the change carousel entered. The exit did not decide. And Cervera moved the block with six new pieces, awarding the bands to Iza, a forward winger, and Malbasic, a forward.

The yellow ones were not shy at all, but they were recoiling as the minutes passed. Of start, Garitano struck with his idea of ​​throwing Muniain to a band, on the right, with Williams this time as nine. A theory that does not hold, indefensible, because Iker, in an alarmingly low way, loses himself when he is a neighbor with the lime line. Then he went more downtown. But he is determined to connect with Williams, his colleague whom he wants to bring out of the scoring lethargy, and sometimes lose better options. The ball was mistreated with aerial shots.

The lions sniffed that the yellow defense was crisp and Morcillo and Raúl launched themselves like pressure wolves when the ball went to the goalkeeper, that is to say, to the zero box, and they almost got bingo. But the local attack was spasmodic, subject to outbursts. And very slow, in such a way that it was impossible to break the Andalusian structure. Núñez had a completely solo header on a foul, but did not use the necessary violence. Cervera blocked the diagonal exit of Iñigo Martínez, winner in all the duels, and left Núñez free to start the rojiblanco attack with pepinazos to the moon. There was no rhythm, no mobility, no decent centers … Zero corners in the first part with that Paleolithic panorama.

Everything was so repetitive that Garitano programmed the same possible reagent as in Eibar: Villalibre, who turned 23 yesterday and began to warm up at minute 40. Akapo, who was wearing a yellow from the first half, was late to a play by Dani García in a harmless plot. He stomped on it and saw the red one. Iza went down to the side, with Cala and Fali at the center. There was one less worker for the errands, but the landscape did not change anything. Sometimes these expulsions have a motivating effect on teams. Cádiz mounted a counter that drew another cartoon of Núñez. If fat was his failure on Sunday, this time he sang even more. Lozano ran through the green meadow and when trying to cross Jonsson, Unai López intercepted her, who scored at her own goal.

Athletic woke up, he had no choice. In three minutes he did more than in the whole game. A shot at the post by Williams after a great play, a long shot over the top by Iñigo Martínez and a shot by Yuri. The appointment demanded a revolution and Garitano removed two heavyweights like Williams and Muniain, inoperative all afternoon, to put two meritorious ones like Iñigo Vicente and Sancet. The game changed like night to day. Cádiz patented the 4-4-0 system. Garitano kept changing the entire offensive front and put Kodro in the fray. What were two centrals painting against nine? Salvi was about to nail the lace. The visitors were planted very comfortable near Unai Simón and were not far from 0-2. Cervera’s troops skimmed water, the sacrifice gave him to leave on the shoulders of a field that only stepped on in Second B and had never won. The suspense lasted the exaggerated seven minutes of addition and an endless review of the VAR of something that nobody managed to notice.