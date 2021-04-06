Real Murcia The club still has options to sneak into the First RFEF, but it cannot fail against the yellow subsidiary, an injured team Murcia players celebrate Abenza’s goal in the last game at Enrique Roca against El Ejido. / vicente vicens / agm JOSÉ OTÓN Wednesday, 7 April 2021, 01:35



Many Granas fans will think that everything is lost and that Real Murcia has no chance of sneaking into the new Primera RFEF, but the mathematics and self-esteem of the grana team still make the most optimistic dream. Currently, the group directed by Loreto is located in fifth position of the group of six teams.