CADIZ

A phrase flies over Carranza: to become strong at home. Because even though the yellows have collected a good amount of points at home, the landing of salvation passes through La Tacita de Plata. Of ten games he has only won two and his scoring background is negative.

Statistical antonym to the essence of Cervera, aware of the need to be reliable, solid and efficient. That is, what Cádiz has been outside and what it was here against Barça, the mirror where you can look at yourself. Therefore, he will throw the lock, with Fali plus Jonsson and solidarity at the ends. Even more so when having the absence of vertebral pieces such as the energy of the Pacha Espino or Álex, the metronome.

As to follow: Fali. Vital for Cervera, either behind or as a pivot, where he mixes well with Jonsson as an anchor. It is not necessary to shorten it only for his tactical intelligence and ability to remove, he has discretion with the ball.