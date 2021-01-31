This Sunday we will live a game, surely intense, where the Atlético de Madrid will seek to continue with a firm step towards the title. Days and days go by and Simeone’s men continue to count their games for victory while observing how their rivals continue to puncture and, therefore, giving them greater options for the league dream.

In this meeting I look forward to an Atlético similar to the one we have seen all season. Effective in attack and robust in defense. It should be remembered that the colchoneros are currently the best defense of the championship with the outrage of only eight goals conceded in 18 games, which results in an average of less than 0.5 goals per match conceded. Without a doubt, one of the keys to this Atlético aspiring to everything.

They face this match after a new hard-fought victory in the Wanda Metropolitano against Valencia. A party, where, Luis Suarez He once again demonstrated the level with which he continues to face his football maturity. He scored a new goal which raises him like the top scorer in the competition with 12 targets. In this line we find the first bet that I consider interesting in this match and it is none other than Luis Suárez scores 2 or more goals in the quota match 6.5, which can be found in the “Special Bets” section on Betfair.

On the other side, the Cádiz de Cervera. A team with a strong soccer identity and a clear defensive range. Aware of its limitations in attack, Cádiz constantly seeks to close defensive spaces, although in this case it will not be especially easy with an Atlético much more focused on attack than in previous seasons.

The Andalusian team faces this meeting with only one victory in the last five games played and a recent defeat in Nervión (3-0).

Today I consider that this Cádiz is a few steps below the current mattress level and I find it difficult to think of a different result at the end of 90 minutes other than the victory of the Madrid team. Of course, I do not expect this meeting to be the goal party, due to the defensive power already argued above. For this reason I consider that “Atlético de Madrid wins and under 3.5 goals” in the quota match 1.77 It is an excellent option for those who consider Atlético a perfect oiled machine. You have this option available in the Combipartido section of Betfair.

