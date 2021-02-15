CADIZ

Cervera recovers José Mari, the axis through which the entire game of the Cadiz players circulates, and the simple fact that the Roteño returns to a call, makes those of the Tacita de Plata trust their possibilities. The midfielder was injured in the best moment of the yellow team’s season (when they chained six games without losing) and after three months in the dry dock, he fell again in the Cup. Today, a month after his last injury, he will be able to return to enjoy minutes. Facing the eleven of the yellows, three changes are expected with respect to the team that faced Real. Garrido will replace the injured Jonsson, Alcalá, the sanctioned Mauro; and Espino, who has overcome Covid-19, will return to the left-back.

AS to follow: Cala. Unquestionable in the axis of defense. Leader and soul of the team. Today he will have the difficult task of stopping Athletic’s attacking trident.