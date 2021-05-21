David gil. The substitute goalkeeper for Cádiz ended the season as a starter as a reward. He had several good interventions throughout the match, although in the first goal he was able to do something else.

Iza Carcelén. Good game from the side, on his line. Performs at the same level on both bands. He gave the pass to Negredo that ended in the first goal of the cadista team. He also participated in the second goal.

Fali. The titan always gives everything. He was at a great level despite the difficulty of his rival. Sometimes he was a bit lonely in his defensive duties.

Alcala. He left the field injured in the 68th minute. He fulfilled in the center of the defense. He was replaced by Jairo, but his skills as a center back were covered by Garrido.

Akapo. Scorer of the second goal for Cádiz in the 32nd minute. A real goal taking advantage of the best weapon of this team, the counterattack. He fulfilled his defensive work.

Ruben Nephew. A player who always gives everything and wears himself running both to attack and defend. In principle he returns to Valencia, a club that gave him to Cádiz, but it seems that the yellows will fight for him. He saw the yellow card at 41 ‘.

Jens jonsson. The fatigue and wear that he has had all season have ended up taking their toll on him in recent games. Despite that, he played a good game.

Augusto Fernandez. His last game as a professional. He wore the captain’s armband and performed well in the match. A great professional.

Jose Mari. That player always essential on the field. The Roteño went from more to less in the game, making a first half with more intensity.

Alberto perea. The winger has a lot of quality and against Levante he knew how to take advantage of it in goals. In some play he had to pass the ball before. He was replaced by Pombo in 74 ‘.

Alvaro Negredo. Great match of the Vallecas shark. He said goodbye to the season as he knows best, with a goal. He scored the first goal of the match in the 14th minute. He saw the yellow card at 26 ‘.

From the bench

graceful. He entered in the 56th minute to replace Jonsson. He entered to give air in the center of the field and, later, he had to play alongside Fali as a center-back. All sacrifice.

Bastida. He was the replacement for Augusto Fernández in the 56th minute. He made his debut with Cádiz and also in the First Division at the age of 17.

Jairo. He entered 68 ‘through Alcalá. He had to focus more on defending than attacking and he more than delivered.

Pombo. He jumped onto the field in the 74th minute for Perea. No valuation.

Malbasic. He entered in 74 ‘for Negredo. No valuation.