The refereeing controversy over the hands within the area has been served all season and, more especially in recent days. In addition, Cádiz is being the team most affected by VAR in LaLiga Santander. Yesterday, in the Osasuna 3-2 Cádiz the referee González González warned of a penalty from the VOR room that, later, Jaime Latre ended up pointing out to the astonishment of Cadiz. A more than controversial penalty against the yellows by the hand of Iza Carcelén. The play is for careful analysis. The anger of Cádiz is more than notable for the recidivism. There are now nine penalties against the yellows this season.

The move that concerns us today is that hand of Iza Carcelén that was signaled from the VOR room yesterday in El Sadar. A hand of those that show that, if the regulation states that it is a penalty, the rules will probably have to be changed. The ball hit the upper arm area of ​​Cádiz’s right side, which was attached to the footballer’s body.. The ball hit closer to the shoulder than to the forearm, an area that was detached from the body. Fortuitous action in which there was no voluntariness because Iza Carcelén is not even looking at the ball, she is just trying to do her job, to defend. Neither deliberately touches the ball, nor does it unnaturally enlarge his body, nor does he exceed the level of the shoulders, nor was there a sufficient distance between the opponent and the player’s arm close to his body in the area of ​​impact.

One more penalty of those that nobody understands very well, but that continue to be given day after day. The Yellow Submarine has already seen how they have been whistled against a series of penalties that the entity has stated not to understand, but there have also been several penalties that have not pointed to the yellows in favor despite being very similar to other plays in the opposite area or to be very evident such as Foulquier’s foul on Perea. Cádiz is tired and his coach, Álvaro Cervera, convinced that sooner or later they will change the regulations, as he has stated on several occasions in different appearances.

After the game, Álvaro Cervera affirmed at a press conference that he could not say what he really thought: “I can’t say what I think because in this country, in football, if you say what you think they can punish you, so I’m not going to say it.” Despite this, he claimed not to understand the rule: “They have not told us which hands are and which are not. Players need their arms to be coordinated when jumping and running ”. And he lazily sentenced: “It is what there is, they do not want to change it and they do nothing to change it or to explain it.”

Before leaving the El Sadar press room left a hard reflection: “In life I always think that when something is repeated it is not by chance. If we are the most affected, it will be because we are the worst in terms of penalties, because if we repeat it we must be very bad, or they always look at the same to whistle, which can also be. Let each one think what they want, ”the coach said harshly.

Alberto Perea also did not hesitate to give his opinion about the play that ended with the penalty by Iza Carcelén and also remember some plays in which the refereeing decisions have harmed his team. “Iza says he hits her on the shoulder, which is not clear. In previous games they have taken some plays from us like Foulquier’s from me and Pere Milla’s hand. I hope it gives a twist ”, he sentenced.

The forward ‘Choco’ Lozano also showed his bewilderment regarding the rules governing hand penalties this season. “The criteria is not clear. The referees will understand. We have to keep competing despite everything ”.

Cádiz has already achieved its goal, the permanence in LaLiga Santander for next season, but nobody likes to be harmed. Especially when Álvaro Cervera’s team wants to continue fighting until the end of the campaign regardless of the goal already achieved when there were still three days to go and despite the points that have been left along the way due to the occasional arbitration decision that from the own club have condemned.