An American racing legend who, at a time when F1 is going well in the US, wants to set up a team with at least one American driver. Only a V8 would make it even more American. At least that’s what we thought. Today Andretti announces that they have found a partner to make the F1 dream a reality. That partner is the American General Motors, and specifically Cadillac.

Should there be an Andretti Cadillac F1 team, the factory in America will come with an additional facility in the United Kingdom. Both brands are already racing at a high level. For example, Andretti Global competes in IndyCar and Cadillac competes in endurance racing in the IMSA Championship. Now both brands want to take the step to F1.

Andretti, Cadillac and the FIA ​​boss react to the news

Michael Andretti is proud to announce this news: “I feel we are fit to be a new F1 team and bring added value to the racing series, to our partners and excitement for the fans.”

The big boss at GM, Mark Reuss, also has high hopes for a new F1 team: “Cadillac and F1 are both growing globally. Our brand has a motorsport heritage spanning over a century and we would be proud to bring our American innovation and design to F1.”

FIA boss Mohammed Ben Sulayem also responds to the news of the collaboration between the American brands: “I welcome the news of the collaboration between Cadillac and Andretti. The FIA ​​looks forward to further talks.” The mere fact that Sulayem reacts to the news suggests that Andretti and Cadillac have a good chance of a place on the F1 grid.