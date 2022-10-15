Cadillac drivers are showing confidence after testing the new V-LMDh on the Road Atlanta track.

The IMSA SportsCar Championship has organized a collective practice session immediately after the conclusion of the 2022 season, in order to give all the teams that will have the new prototypes in their hands next year the opportunity to compete in the same conditions.

At Action Express Racing and Chip Ganassi Racing we share the work with the drivers hired by the General Motors brand, with the intention of growing all together and without hiding anything, given that in any case we are talking about two rival teams.

Sébastien Bourdais, Renger Van Der Zande, Pipo Derani and Alexander Sims shared the wheel of the Cadillac trying not only to discover all its features, but also to immerse themselves in a role of test drivers that required a different approach than usual and in various points of sight.

Cadillac V-LMDh Photo by: Cadillac Communications

“The car is really powerful, we reach almost 700HP and with much less aerodynamics you feel the lack of load, so there is a lot of work to do to get it going fast. You have the mechanical grip, but being a very heavy vehicle obviously affects It’s a car that picks up speed quickly, but the problem is braking, since you have less aerodynamics to help you. In fact, it keeps you awake all the time! “, explains Bourdais to IMSA microphones.

“Today the work on the simulator and with the data gives you a car that is not perfect, but already very close to what it should be in a real race version. And for me, being old school, it’s a bit sad because I liked those days when the new car came and you didn’t know in the least how it could go. You found out as soon as you got on the track “.

“With these you work a lot before, but it’s surprising to see how much you can try to replicate reality. Of course not everything is the same and you only discover things on the track, but you save a lot of time and get to where you want to be faster, which is fantastic. “

“Then there is also the talk of the hybrid, which is one of the novelties of these cars and is even more fun. You no longer do the same things in the pits and you have to approach work with a new mentality, different ideas and other things. “.

“That’s why you don’t get bored, you always have something to discover. And you do it all together by sharing information and thoughts. This is why the Manufacturers hire some drivers instead of others, I am very proud and honored to be part of Cadillac Racing. We have a great training and we hope to make a difference. “

Cadillac V-LMDh Photo by: Cadillac Communications

Fun and serenity that make work more enjoyable and interesting, as Van Der Zande also explains.

“When you go out on the track in the first few days there is no pressure to have a good lap time right away. A lot of things are changing and the most important aspect is that you create a different perspective, we all improve as a group”, comments the Dutch.

“When four drivers contribute to development, there is always a point on which you disagree. It’s like putting everything you know on the table and sharing it, instead of keeping it to yourself. But they all work towards the common goal. to grow the car, because everything that goes well with development will be better for you too. “

A newcomer is Sims, who after years of GT and Formula E single-seaters finds a world he has always loved, but this time with something more.

“The priority was to go back to the races I liked, that is IMSA. If it had been GT or prototypes, the criteria would have been the same. When it came to prototypes, the opportunity for a driver to race in the highest class of any championship is really exciting, “admits the Brit.

“I have experience on all the circuits in the series, but despite that I am running 10-15 seconds faster than the GTs I have ridden before, so I need to settle down a bit.”

“At Road Atlanta it was the first time I felt calm. I changed the settings several times per lap and I didn’t feel pressured, I wanted to see how they affected the performance in the different corners and everything started to get easier.”

“It was nice to feel a bit more in place. These are very fast cars, so it won’t be that simple, especially if you add to the traffic problem in the race.”

Sims also pointed out how important it is to stay physically trained, because the new LMDhs require special efforts that aren’t always found on racing cars.

“The cars I’ve driven in the past five or six years haven’t required too much neck training. I keep myself in good physical condition, but those muscles make a difference.”

“When you go into a corner you go very fast and the brain doesn’t process things fast enough, so there is no way to prepare the body on the straights or to regain energy.”

Cadillac V-LMDh Photo by: Chip Ganassi Racing

His teammate in Action Express Racing will be Derani, who already knows the team and aims to achieve other positive results as in the DPi era.

“The first impression was good, but I expected it knowing who is behind this project. When you get into a new car you never know how it will go until you start racing against the others, but for now the feelings are positive after we have started working on development, “said the Brazilian.

“Keep in mind that it is a big leap for everyone, team and constructor. Every time you face a challenge with new technologies, there are so many things to learn and many complications arise”.

“If you then think about the time you have available to fix everything, then you understand why it’s hard. But we are facing a new and promising era for our sport.”

The South American then talked about Sims, with whom he has had the opportunity to run and work in the past.

“I think he will help us a lot in the development of the new car thanks to his experience in the electric and hybrid fields. His driving style is, in a way, similar to mine, which is a help.”

“It seems like we need more or less the same things in the car to go fast, and it has been a pleasure to share and learn from what he has brought to the program from the experiences he has had in other series. When we get to Daytona, I’m sure that everything will go smoothly and we will only think about performance “.