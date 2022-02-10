Teaser images of new cars are often a bit annoying, aren’t they? We approve of this one, however, especially since these teasing images reveal something very important: the Cadillac Project GTP Race Car looks fantastic. Oh, and of course the additional fact that the brand will be racing again at Le Mans.

We already knew that Cadillac Racing was preparing a new entry for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but now the brand confirms that a return to Le Mans is also on the horizon with this car. It has been 21 years since Cadillac last raced in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The Project GTP Race Car resembles the brand’s sports sedans

The Project GTP Race Car meets the regulations of the Grand Touring Prototype class of the IMSA Championship. The engine comes from Cadillac and the chassis comes from Dallara. Technically, Cadillac provides the necessary characteristics of the V-series. The V’s can be seen as opponents of the M models for BMW.

“While the new race car will comply with IMSA and ACO regulations, Cadillac’s brand cues will be instantly recognizable, many of which can be seen on our V-series today,” said Chris Mikalauskas, Cadillac’s chief exterior designer. .

He will artistically combine form and function to influence the development of the future race car. Elements of Cadillac’s brand DNA, such as vertical lighting and floating louvers, will be everywhere,” he added.

Cadillac won’t race at Le Mans until next year

Cadillac says a full unveiling is planned for this summer, after which the car will make its debut at the Rolex 24 at Daytona next January. The first Le Mans race of the new Cadillac race car will therefore not take place until next year. Endurance racing is about to get really exciting…