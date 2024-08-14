More than 20,000 General Motors electric SUVs have been recalled in the United States. To be precise, 21,469 units of the Cadillac Lyriq: the reason is quickly explained, and is related to the concerns of an unexpected activation of the anti-lock braking system.

Cadillac Lyriq, recall triggered

The American giant has announced that it will solve the problem through a OTA update: all the Cadillac Lyriq models targeted by the NHTSA are all-wheel drive and concern the 2023-2024 production period. This is not an isolated episode for the Cadillac electric SUV: in April, in fact, the NHTSA had started a preliminary assessment on more than 3,000 units of the Cadillac Lyriq after receiving a number of complaints regarding the loss of brake assist.