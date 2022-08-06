The Cadillac LMDh seems to have been born well and Sébastien Bourdais is very happy with the work done in these early stages of its development.

The Frenchman was able to lead the new generation prototype that the US manufacturer will field at the start of the IMSA SportsCar Championship and in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship starting from 2023.

In the development tests the impressions were immediately excellent, as he himself stated, underlining the goodness of the project.

Cadillac LMDh Photo by: Cadillac Communications

“It’s a really fun and exciting car to drive, it’s all new in terms of regulations compared to what we currently use in the race, so we need other balances and setups based on grip and power,” says Bourdais.

“But it was really nice to drive the car for the first time and see that it gave you certain sensations. I couldn’t wait to do it, also because everything is completely different, from the electronics to the management of the vehicle and so on “.

“The car was born really well, as soon as we got on the track we hadn’t done any tuning work, yet it was fun and the lap times were immediately interesting. I expected it to be different from the DPi, but in reality it isn’t that much, at least in terms of sensations. “

Earl Bamber tests the Cadillac LMDh GTP Photo by: Cadillac Communications

Bourdais has extensive experience as a new car test driver, citing the Ford GT and Peugeot 908 among others. This technical background allowed him to immediately get certain ideas.

“Every new car is different, but nowadays we have different tools to work on everything immediately. At the time of the Peugeot we proceeded in sections, here you already have gearbox, engine and transmission installed and ready to use, ready to take the first steps and quality leaps “.

“Basically, when we went to the track we were already in the expected performance window. It’s a different job but, as I said before, already a lot of fun. I can’t wait to ride it again.”