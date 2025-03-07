The Formula 1 World Cup will have a New title applicant On the 2026 season, when the regulation will change and will have a total of 22 pilots of 11 shields with The arrival of Cadillac. This was announced on Friday by the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and F1 itself through a statement.

“FIA and formula one can confirm that, after having completed their respective sports, technical and commercial adviceGeneral Motors and TWG Motorsports have been approved to enter a Cadillac team in the Formula One World Cup, ”says the note.

Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1, has admitted that “General Motors’ commitment to bring a Cadillac team to Formula 1 was a important and positive demonstration of evolution “of this sport. “I want to thank GM and TWG Motorsports for its constructive commitment for many months and we hope to welcome the team on the grill from 2026,” he said.

For his part, the president of the FIA, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, pointed out that this news “Mark a transformative moment” in the F1, giving a “progressive step for the championship“.” The expansion of the World Cup to an eleventh team in 2026 is a milestone. GM/Cadillac It provides fresh energyaligning with the new regulations of FIA 2026 and marking the beginning of an exciting era for sport, “he said.

“We are accelerating our efforts: Expanding our facilities, perfecting the most advanced technologies and continuing gathering talents First level, “said Dan Towriss, CEO of Twg Motorsports, to lay the bases of” an extraordinary team. “

Cadillac’s plan for your F1 team

The announcement comes after appointments were confirmed in recent months, such as the former sports director of Marussia, Graeme Lowdon, as team director, and that of the veteran of the Russ O’bles sector, as general director of TWG GM Performance Power Units, which will contribute to the fact that Cadillac becomes a team Full Works (all managed by them) at the end of the decade.





The Cadillac team, with bases in Fishers (Indiana), Charlotte (North Carolina), Warren (Michigan), and Silverstone (England), has gathered A team of more than 200 people that work in aerodynamics, chassis and component development, software and simulation since the equipment’s offer was announced to enter Formula 1, and development work continues, according to the F1, at a good pace before joining the grill in 2026.

Cadillac already tried to join the competition in 2026 with the support of Andrettibut the F1 denied that option to understand that the global brand did not contribute value to the World Cup. With them, the positions were distanced, but the alliance with the TWG group has convinced the F1, which will have 22 pilots and 11 teams in the year of regulatory change.